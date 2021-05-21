Very windy today with isolated storms across the eastern plains

Today’s Forecast:

The two big forecast stories today will be strong winds and isolated severe weather over the plains.

Today started with a lot of wind out in the far eastern plains, and that wind will become much more widespread through the afternoon. Gusts from the mountains to the plains could be in the 30 to 50 mph range.

Severe weather chances are best east of Otero and Crowley counties today, and honestly, the chances aren't very good. If we do see strong to severe storms we'll get them mostly east of Denver and out near Sterling.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 79; Low: 50. Mostly cloudy skies today with warm air and very strong winds gusting into the 30 mph range. We could see sprinkles or virga over the city, but our chances of staying high are pretty strong today.

PUEBLO: High: 87; Low: 55. Hot and windy with sunny skies in the morning and overcast skies through the afternoon. Wind gusts could be in the 30 mph range.

CANON CITY: High: 79; Low: 53. Very warm and windy today with overcast afternoon skies and wind gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 68; Low: 44. Warm with a chance for sprinkles or virga this afternoon and wind gusts in the 30 mph range.

TRI-LAKES: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Great temperatures with overcast skies in the afternoon and wind gusts in the 30 mph range.

PLAINS: High: 80/90s; Low: 60s. Hot with very strong winds gusting in the 30 to 50 mph range. We could see isolated strong to severe storms from the end of the day through the early evening, mainly east of Crowley and Otero counties.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Warm and windy with gusts in the afternoon in the 30 to 40 mph range.

MOUNTAINS: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Very windy today with a small chance for showers over the Front Range in the early afternoon. Wind gusts will generally be between 20 to 40 mph.

Extended Outlook:

Strong to severe storms are back in the forecast tomorrow with heavy rain, large hail, and isolated tornadoes as the largest threats from I-25 into the plains.

The biggest thing that could kill severe weather threats tomorrow would be the overcast skies we'll see in the morning.

We should be dry but very windy on Sunday, with windy and dry conditions persisting through the rest of next week.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter