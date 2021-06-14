Very hot today with even hotter weather through the week

Today’s Forecast:

This is going to be a rough week of heat in Colorado. An omega blocking pattern has formed across the country, and under a dome of high pressure associated with that block, we'll see widespread 90s and even a few triple digits over the next few days.

We should stay mostly dry today, but an isolated thunderstorm over the Palmer Divide and Raton Mesa will be possible near the end of the afternoon.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 92; Low: 62. Very hot today with sunny skies and a few clouds in the afternoon. We should stay dry across Colorado Springs with a small chance for isolated thunderstorms over the Palmer Divide late in the day. We should stay shy of record heat (94°) today.

PUEBLO: High: 99; Low: 63. Very hot and dry today with light winds and strong sunshine. We should stay shy of record heat (103°) today.

CANON CITY: High: 97; Low: 66. Very hot today with light winds, strong sunshine, and dry skies.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 84; Low: 56. Very warm today with plenty of sunshine and light afternoon winds. We should stay dry today.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Very warm and breezy through the afternoon with light winds and a small chance for an isolated daytime storm or two over the Palmer Divide near town.

PLAINS: High: 100s; Low: 60s. Very hot today with sunny skies, light winds, and dry skies. There is a small chance for storms in Kiowa County and areas north this evening, and maybe a stray storm in southern Las Animas county.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Hot and breezy today with dry skies.

MOUNTAINS: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Very hot air today with breezy winds and dry skies over most mountain ranges.

Extended Outlook:

The hottest air of the week is forecast to hit on Wednesday of this week, but Tuesday and Thursday will both be just about as hot. We'll see highs over the next few days in the mid 90s and lower 100s across the plains. Isolated daytime storms are possible Tuesday afternoon, mainly in the mountains, Pikes Peak Region, and Raton Mesa. We'll see a chance for strong to severe storms on Friday with a few more scattered storms over the weekend.

