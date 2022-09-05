Very hot and dry this Labor Day

Today’s Forecast:

Labor Day Lift Off should be good to go at Memorial Park this morning! Light winds and dry skies are expected through the morning.

Most of Labor Day will be extremely hot for this time of year with highs in the 90s across the plains and 80s over the mountains.

Dry skies are expected across the region today, and really most of the week.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 92; Low: 60. Mostly sunny and hot with breezy and dry daytime conditions.

Pueblo forecast: High: 97; Low: 59. Sunny and very hot today with light winds and dry skies.

Canon City forecast: High: 96; Low: 64. Sunny and very hot with dry skies and light winds.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 83; Low: 52. Warm and beautiful with light winds and dry skies.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Mostly sunny and warm with light winds and dry skies.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Sunny and very hot with dry skies and light winds.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Mostly sunny and warm with a few storms on the west side of the San Luis Valley into the La Garita Mountains.

Extended outlook forecast:

The forecast is going to stay dominated by a heat ridge across the west. This will mean days of heat and dry air across southern Colorado.

The two hottest days of the week will be Tuesday and Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper 90s across the plains, and maybe a few triple digits by Pueblo.

A strong cold front moves in Friday morning, providing heat relief and a chance of storms over the mountains in the afternoon. Saturday will be a little cooler with a few more storms in the mountains and valleys.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

