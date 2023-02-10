Very frosty morning followed by highs in the 40s

Today’s Forecast:

If you really hate the cold... the weather department would like to apologize for this morning!

Temperatures were spread across the teens and single digits early this morning, but we should see a dramatic warm-up through the afternoon. High should return to the 40s across the plains with lots of sunshine and MUCH lighter winds.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 43; Low: 22. Sunny with light winds, dry skies, and near-seasonal afternoon temperatures.

Pueblo forecast: High: 46; Low: 14. Sunny and dry with light winds and near-seasonal temperatures.

Canon City forecast: High: 46; Low: 26. Sunny and dry with light winds and mild daytime temperatures.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 45; Low: 22. Sunny and chilly with dry skies and light winds.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Sunny and dry with light winds and chilly temps.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Sunny and dry with light winds and near-seasonal temperatures.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Sunny and breezy with dry skies.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Sunny and cold with breezy and dry daytime conditions.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday will be amazing with highs back in the 50s and 60s across the plains. Sunday will be a little cooler but still above average across the plains.

A system on Monday will swing too far south to bring much rain or snow to the state, but we could see showers and snow across the Raton Mesa.

The next big chance for snow arrives next Wednesday. Widespread snow with strong winds and cold air could lead to a high-impact weather day for commuters.

