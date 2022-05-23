Unsettled start to the week for Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Light precipitation will remain in the forecast through the overnight hours as another disturbance moves off of the mountains. With a slightly warmer airmass, this time around we're expecting it to fall as rain in the Plains. A few brief, non-severe thunderstorms will also be possible as the storms move into a slightly more favorable environment east of the interstate.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 35; High: 59; An active and cool start to the work week for the Pikes Peak Region, with an increased potential for showers and thunderstorms from midday Monday into Monday evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 40; High: 66; A cloudy and cool start to the week as we'll start out with below average temperatures and the potential for more precipitation and a few isolated thunderstorms Monday afternoon into Monday night.

Canon City forecast: Low: 40; High: 62; Cool and cloudy during the day, with showers and thunderstorms expected to become more numerous by the afternoon and evening hours.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 29; High: 49; A chilly start to the work week for Teller County, but warm enough that we should continue to melt away more snow from our recent storm. Rain showers are likely to form however by the afternoon before turning to snow tomorrow night. Through Tuesday morning, another 2-4" of accumulation will be possible.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s; The week leading up to Memorial Day weekend will start out cool and unsettled over northern El Paso County. Afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will increase in potential late in the day, with a few snow flakes possible at night.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s; Windy and warmer on Monday, with 70s expected to return to many areas across the eastern Plains. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms can be expected to develop by the afternoon before becoming more widespread heading into Monday night.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s; We're a bit warmer on Monday, but still our forecast will stay on the unsettled side as another round of rain and thunderstorms is likely from Monday afternoon into Monday night.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 30s/40s; More fresh snow is expected to fall across the mountains early this week. A Winter Weather Advisory has been added to the Wet Mountains and Pikes Peak from noon Monday to 6 pm Tuesday, with an additional 5-10" of accumulation possible.

Extended outlook forecast:

The storm that moves in Monday night will continue to bring us rain into the day on Tuesday. The storm looks pretty juicy, with the potential for quite a bit of beneficial moisture through Tuesday evening. Wednesday will be a transition day as drier weather and near seasonal temperatures are set to return. A much bigger warming trend is set for late this week as highs in the Plains will soar back into the 80s and 90s. On top of the heat, windy and dry conditions may prompt Red Flag Warnings in some parts of Southern Colorado.

