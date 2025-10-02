Unseasonably warm start to October is set to continue for the next couple of days

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening will be warm with 70s and 80s lasting through 7:00PM. Mostly clear skies will last into the overnight hours, and we will continue to stay dry. Alamosa will have overnight lows in the lower 30s, so a frost advisory has been put into place from 3AM until 9AM. The I-25 corridor will have overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.

Tomorrow's Forecast:

The next few days will be calm and quiet. Not a whole lot is going on with the forecast, and this will make for a great day to get outside, especially to go leaf peeping. Tomorrow will be the best day to do so, because windy conditions move in over the weekend.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 49; High: 79;

Colorado Springs will have morning temperatures in the upper 40s. There will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day and this will help temperatures to reach the upper 70s by the afternoon. The Pikes Peak Region is still expected to stay dry going into Thursday.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 49; High: 85;

Pueblo will have a ton of sunshine over the next few days. This is helping temperatures to stay well above average in the mid-80s. Conditions will stay calm going into Thursday.

Canon City forecast: Low: 53; High: 81;

Canon City will continue to have sunny conditions. There won't be a whole lot of cloud cover across the area. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 80s in Canon City.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 41; High: 71;

Woodland Park will have overnight temperatures dip into the lower 40s. Temperatures are still too warm for any frost advisories. By the late afternoon, highs will be in the lower 70s. This is above average for Woodland Park by 5-10 degrees.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 45; High: 76;

The Monument area will have overnight lows in the mid-40s with a few clouds. Temperatures will warm into the mid-70s by the afternoon. There won't be a lot of clouds throughout the day either, and temperatures are expected to stay above average.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s & 50s; High: 80s;

The Plains will stay dry going into Thursday. Morning lows across the area will be in the 40s and 50s. With plenty of sunshine, temperatures will eventually reach the mid-80s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 48; High: 80/82;

The southern I-25 corridor will have overnight lows in the upper 40s. Conditions will also stay calm overnight. By the late afternoon, highs will be in the lower 80s. This is also thanks to winds heating up as they move down the mountains.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s;

If you are looking to go leaf peeping, Thursday looks to be the best day to do so. Windy conditions will pick up for the mountains on Friday. Winds will become stronger as the weekend goes on. There will be an increased chance of rain going into the weekend as well.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will be the warmest day over the next 7 days. Going into the weekend, a cold front will push through the area. Highs will drop into the 60s early next week. This will give the higher terrain an increased chance for rain and windy conditions across southern Colorado. This will likely last into the beginning of the work week.

