Unseasonably Warm and Above Average Temperatures Will Continue Throughout the Week

Today’s Forecast:

Unseasonably warm and above average temperatures will continue throughout the day today. A ridge of high-pressure is parked over the Rocky Mountain region. Afternoon highs across I-25 will reach the 60s and 70s. Sunny and calm conditions will also continue for today.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 69; Low: 38.

Morning temperatures are sitting in the 40s across Colorado Springs. By the afternoon, highs will reach the upper 60s. Usually, this time of year we are sitting in the mid-50s. Sunny and calm conditions will continue throughout the rest of the week. We aren't tracking much change this week and highs will consistently get into the 60s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 72; Low: 37.

Pueblo is off to a chilly start this morning with temperatures in the lower 30s. We will experience a big shift in temperatures over the next several hours. By the afternoon, highs will reach the lower 70s. Sunny and calm conditions will continue throughout the day today.

Canon City forecast: High: 71; Low: 40.

Morning lows are in the upper 40s, but temperatures will take quite the turn with highs eventually reaching the lower 70s. A ridge of high-pressure is giving us these warmer and calmer conditions. Morning temperatures heading into Tuesday morning will also reach the 40s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 63; Low: 33.

Woodland Park is waking up to chilly temperatures this morning in the 30s. We are tracking warm and above average temperatures across Teller county today. Afternoon highs will eventually reach the lower 60s. Sunny and calm conditions will help to melt some snow in the higher elevations in Teller county. These warm conditions will last throughout the week.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 36.

Monument is sitting in the 40s this morning. There will be a big warm up by the end of the day. Afternoon highs will get into the 50s for northern El Paso county. A ridge of high pressure is sitting over the Rockies and helping to keep conditions sunny and calm.

Plains forecast: High: 60s & 70s; Low: 30s.

The eastern plains will have temperatures in the 30s this morning. By the afternoon, highs will be in the 60s and 70s. This is considered unseasonably warm for this time of year. These calm conditions will continue over the next several days.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 65/69; Low: 37.

The southern I-25 corridor has temperatures this morning sitting in the 30s and 40s. Temperatures will be unseasonably warm today with afternoon highs reaching the mid-to-upper 60s.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s & 30s.

The mountains still have some snow towards the peaks, but we could see some melting over the next several days. Afternoon highs will get into the 50s. There will be plenty of sunshine over the next few days.

Extended outlook forecast:

There's not much change in the extended forecast. Afternoon highs will continue to reach the 60s and 70s. There will be a slight cool down on Wednesday for Veteran's Day, but highs will still be warm getting into the 60s. The next potential change doesn't arrive until next week.

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