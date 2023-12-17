Unseasonably Mild Temperatures Make for a Spring-Like Day, Put a White Christmas Forecast in Doubt

Tonight's Forecast:

A few thin cirrus clouds will pass overhead this evening, otherwise clear a quiet. The lack of cloud cover will help our temperatures drop into the 20s along I-25, teens on the plains, and single digits for the San Luis Valley.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 28; High: 60;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 23; High: 58;

Canon City forecast: Low: 31; High: 58;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 23; High: 50;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

Plains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 60s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s; High: 40s;

Extended outlook forecast:

A quiet weather pattern is emerging for the week before Christmas. With the Jet Steam moving north into Central Canada, the weather department will need to find things to do to keep themselves busy! Skies will be mostly clear and temperatures will be 10-20 degrees above normal for this time of the year. The real challenge for the forecast will be how many clouds we see midweek and how much of an effect it will have on our afternoon highs. By next weekend, a new weather maker will move into the Western US. This does bring a chance for some snow before the Christmas holiday, but we will need to keep our eyes on this one...

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

