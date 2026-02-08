Uncharacteristically warm temperatures continue into the back half of the weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight, temperatures will get down into the 20s and 30s. This is not too out of the ordinary for this time of year. The uncharacteristically warm temperatures will arrive again tomorrow afternoon.

Tomorrow's Forecast:

This dominant high pressure system is the reason for these above normal temperatures. We will have another day of highs in the 60s, and some areas closer to highway 50 will be back in the 70s. Sunny conditions will last throughout the day, and winds will be lighter.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 33; High: 62;

Colorado Springs will have morning temperatures in the lower 30s. Conditions will be clear throughout the day and with bright, sunny skies this will allow for temperatures to reach the lower 60s during the afternoon. Winds will be lighter than yesterday.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 31; High: 65;

Pueblo's morning lows will get into the lower 30s, so a jacket will be needed in the morning. Temperatures will heat up quickly, and top off in the mid-60s during the afternoon. Winds will be much lighter tomorrow versus Saturday.

Canon City forecast: Low: 34; High: 65;

Canon City will have morning temperatures in the mid-30s. Conditions will continue to stay clear and dry. Highs headed into the afternoon will be in the mid-60s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 26; High: 54;

Woodland Park will wake up to temperature in the mid-20s. Due to less clouds, these temperatures will be chilly. By the afternoon, however, these temperatures will be in the mid-50s. If you have any evening plans, you will want a jacket before you head out.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 33; High: 59;

Another warm day is ahead for Monument, but morning temperatures will still be chilly. Lows will be in the lower 30s. Plenty of sunshine will last throughout the day and highs will be in the upper 50s.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s & 70s;

The eastern plains will have some of the warmest temperatures tomorrow. Highs will be in the 60s and some areas getting back into the 70s. Skies will be clear throughout the day and winds will be calmer.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 32/29; High: 65/64;

The southern I-25 corridor will have a mix of temperatures in the morning with some areas in the upper 20s and other areas in the lower 30s. If you like the warmer conditions, they will be returning tomorrow afternoon with highs getting into the mid-60s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

The mountains will have colder temperatures settle in overnight with lows dipping into the 20s. Afternoon highs will be in the 50s. Winds will be lighter.

Extended outlook forecast:

This ridge will begin to break down around Tuesday, but we won't notice changes until Wednesday and Thursday. Snow shower chances will increase on Thursday. The best chances for some moisture will be for the northern portion of El Paso county. Clouds will remain in the area, and with some moisture lingering the chances for snow remain on Friday as well.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.