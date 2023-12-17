Twas the week before Christmas, and all through Colorado, the weather remained quiet with mild afternoon highs

Tonight's Forecast:

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 23; High: 51;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 29; High: 60;

Canon City forecast: Low: 31; High: 57;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 32; High: 55;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 10s; High: 40s;

Plains forecast: Low: 10s; High: 50s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 10s; High: 40s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s; High: 30s/40s;

Extended outlook forecast:

Overall, a relatively quite weather pattern for the week before Christmas. A Mix of sun and clouds throughout the week as the Polar Jet Stream moves north into Central Canada. Doing so allows a large ridge of high pressure to move in, providing lots of sunshine and above average temperatures. As we get close to Christmas weekend, Colorado's weather will change as 2 areas of low pressure will battle it out - one from the Subtropical Jet Stream, and the other from the Polar Jet Stream. With moisture moving back into the state, there is a chance for some flurries/snow showers on Christmas Eve. Will the Polar Jet get back to Colorado in time? Stay Tuned!...

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

