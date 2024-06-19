Tropical Storm Alberto forms, marking the Atlantic's first named storm of 2024

The National Hurricane Center said that a system packing heavy rains and gusty winds formed into a tropical storm on Wednesday, marking the first named storm of what is expected to be a busy 2024 hurricane season.

Tropical Storm Alberto had top sustained winds of 40 mph with higher gusts. It was located 185 miles east of Tampico, Mexico, and moving to the west at 9 mph, as of 10 a.m. CT Wednesday. Forecasters expected Alberto to come ashore early Thursday as a tropical storm just south of the U.S. and Mexico border.

Tropical storm warnings were issued as far north as San Luis Pass, Texas, and as far south as Tecolutla, Mexico. Tropical storm warnings mean tropical storm force conditions are expected within the next 36 hours.

In addition to gusty winds, the National Hurricane Center says 5 to 10 inches of rain could fall across northeast Mexico into South Texas.

The National Hurricane Center said a storm surge of 2-4 feet is expected for much of the Texas coast. A water rise of 1-3 feet is possible along the Louisiana coast.

Forecasters also warned that tornadoes are possible for South Texas on Wednesday and Thursday.

Last month, NOAA issued its projection for the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season. The agency predicts 17 to 25 systems will become at least tropical storms in 2024, with eight to 13 hurricanes and four to seven major hurricanes. If the forecast holds true, 2024 could be one of the busiest Atlantic hurricane seasons ever.

NOAA also said systems like Alberto often end up becoming the most dangerous storms. Forecasters say freshwater flooding is the leading cause of death from tropical systems.

