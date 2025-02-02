Tracking the Warmest Temperatures of the Year so far for Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than what we saw last night, but it will still be chilly enough for a jacket in the morning. Temperatures will quickly rise into the 60s, so make sure you have a layer underneath so you can shed it throughout the day. We will have some more clouds earlier on, so we shall see if Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow (If he were here in Southern Colorado). We will continue with these well above average temperatures throughout this week. These are the warmest temperatures that we have seen so far this year, so there are a couple of records that we could potentially break.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 32; High: 61;

The Springs tonight is starting off with a few clouds, but more will filter in as we go throughout our morning. Temperatures will quickly rise, and it will be a good day to get your car to the car wash because we aren't expecting any rain or snow this week. These 60s will last throughout the week up until Wednesday.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 28; High: 67;

Pueblo will dip into the upper 20s tonight, so if you plan on heading out early you might want a light jacket. You will be able to shed it pretty quickly though because temperatures will be close to that 70 degree mark.

Canon City forecast: Low: 36; High: 67;

Canon City will get into the mid-30s for tonight. That surrounding terrain will help to keep you all on the warmer side tonight. Tomorrow, temperatures will rise early on and eventually top out in the upper 60s. Looking ahead to Monday, 70s will be in the forecast.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 27; High: 53;

Woodland Park tonight will get into the upper 20s, and highs tomorrow won't be quite as warm as everyone else, but that's usually the case. Lower 50s are expected for the highs along with some clouds earlier on in the morning.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 33; High: 57;

The Monument area has a few colder spots in the area, but it's not too much colder. Overnight temperatures will dip into the lower 30s, so warmer than what we have seen the past couple of days. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 50s, so it will be a good day to get outside or run errands.

Plains forecast: Low: Mid-to-upper 20s; High: Upper 60s/Lower 70s;

Mid-to-upper 20s will be the low for the plains tonight. Temperatures will rise pretty dramatically tomorrow, with some places getting into the lower 70s for highs (La Junta & Springfield). We will continue with these well above-average temperatures over the next few days.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 34/32; High: 62/68;

The Southern I-25 corridor will get into the mid-to-lower 30s for this evening and tomorrow morning. Temperatures will rise quickly, so have a T-shirt on hand. Walsenburg will get into the lower 60s and Trinidad will get close to 70s.

Mountains forecast: Low: Teens; High: 40s;

The mountains got some fresh powder today, closer to Vail. Winds will pick up in our mountains and there will be a chance for some light snow showers. Highs will be in the 40s across our central mountains.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking at the week ahead, temperatures will be well above-average. These 60s will last until Wednesday, so you can call this our "Fake Spring". We will cool down slightly going into the back half of the week, but temperatures will still be about 10 degrees above average for most of our area. We will also be staying dry with partly cloudy conditions.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.