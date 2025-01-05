Tracking our next snowmaker that will likely impact morning commutes on Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

The cold air will stick behind tonight and lows will be even colder than last night. Over towards the plains they will be in the single digits. Closer to I-25, all of us will be in the teens. These temperatures are usually hit in the early morning hours right as the sun is coming up, so if you are headed out early don't skip on the jacket. Most of Monday will be very similar to the conditions that we saw today. This next storm system will move in late Monday night and into Tuesday. Most of I-25 has the potential for 1 to 3 inches of snow. We are still fine tuning these numbers and the forecast could still change.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 15; High: 37;

This last system that moved through left behind much colder air and temperatures tonight will get down into the teens tonight. Cloud cover has completely moved out and that will also help to cool us down overnight. Going into tomorrow, temperatures will only make it up into the upper 30s. Snow will begin to move in overnight Monday and into Tuesday and will likely affect the commute on Tuesday.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 11; High: 40;

Pueblo will be cold tonight, making it down into the teens. Clouds have already left the area along with this past storm system. Tomorrow, temperatures will be a little warmer in the lower 40s. This next system will move in tomorrow and snow will start to pick up overnight Monday and into Tuesday. The early morning commute is expected to be impacted, so leave enough time to get where you need to be.

Canon City forecast: Low: 16; High: 38;

Canon City will make it down into the teens tonight. Light winds and clear conditions will be present. With this next system, Canon City will see a little more snow than most with the expected totals being between 2-4 inches. This forecast is still subject to change, but most of the weather models have Canon City getting a decent amount of snow. Temperatures tomorrow will get up into the upper 30s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 11; High: 29;

Woodland Park will be in the lower teens tonight with clear conditions. Tomorrow, that next storm system will start to move in and snow will start in the late hours Monday night. This system will loner into Tuesday and the morning commute will be affected. Highs tomorrow will not make it above freezing and will help prime the roads for slick conditions.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 14; High: 34;

The Monument area will get down into the teens for tonight along with clear conditions. Nothing major is expected overnight, except cold temperatures. That next system will move in late on Monday and snow accumulations between 1-3 inches are possible. It is also possible for the forecast to change between now and then and we are still fine tuning the snow totals.

Plains forecast: Low: Single Digits; High: Upper 30s/Lower 40s;

The Plains will be the coldest of the bunch with overnight temperatures making it down into the single digits. Nothing major is expected overnight. Tomorrow, this next system will moves in late Monday and into Tuesday. The Plains will start to see snow later than the I-25 corridor. It will likely move in overnight while most people are asleep. Early morning commutes could be impacted on Tuesday, so give yourself enough time on the roads.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 15/14; High: 39;

Overnight lows will get down into the teens for tonight and tomorrow highs will rebound into the upper 30s. This next system is a little more tricky for the southern I-25 corridor and as we fine tune these numbers we could change Walsenburg and Trinidad's numbers in terms of snow accumulations. Currently, we could see between 1-3 inches.

Mountains forecast: Low: Teens; High: 30s;

The mountains tonight will be in the teens and temperatures across the higher terrain will be in the 30s. With this next system, the snow will start in the mountains first. It will be a little lighter, but as this system continues to move in these snow showers will likely pick up. Mountain passes will likely be difficult to travel and I-70 will also likely be impacted. Chain laws are still in place.

Extended outlook forecast:

Once we make it past this system, we have another shot at snow on Thursday. These chances are pretty low, but we have still mentioned the possibility in our 7-day forecasts. Currently, there's only about a 20% chance for snow in the Springs towards the end of the week. We will usually work on snow totals about 3 days out.

