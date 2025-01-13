Tracking more seasonal temperatures followed by an arctic blast

Tonight's Forecast:

Overnight temperatures will drop into the teen, so any leftover snow will freeze. This will mainly be a concern in parking lots and on back roads. Some flurries will be possible along the Palmer Divide tonight, but anything that moves in will be light. Tomorrow, cold temperatures will linger behind with temperatures only making it into the lower 30s for most of us. The plains will be a few degrees warmer. Mostly clear and calm conditions are expected as a high-pressure system moves in.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 10; High: 32;

A few flurries will be possible, but this is more so for northern El Paso county. Temperatures overnight will dip into the lower teens. It's not going to be a day where you want to forget your jacket. Highs will make it into the lower 30s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 10; High: 35;

Temperatures overnight will dip into the lower teens, so anything that is still left on the ground will freeze. Be careful getting in your car in the morning because parking lots will be slippery. Highs will warm into the mid-to-lower 30s. Temperatures will gradually warm each day.

Canon City forecast: Low: 11; High: 34;

Canon City will dip into the lower teens for tonight. Mostly clear and calm conditions will be expected for the start of the work week. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 3; High: 22;

Woodland Park will get frigid temperatures overnight and by the time we wake up these temperatures will be down to 3 degrees. Temperatures will warm throughout the day, but it will still be cold only making it into the lower 20s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 6; High: 30;

The Monument area will also see single digits tonight eventually making it down to 6 degrees. Temperatures will warm throughout the day getting into the lower 30s.

Plains forecast: Low: Teens; High: Upper 30s/Lower 40s;

The plains will be a few degrees warmer than everyone else. Overnight temperatures will get down into the teens. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 30s/lower 40s and we will get mostly calm conditions.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 8/11; High: 31/34;

Walsenburg and Trinidad will also be cold with temperatures in the single digits and teens. Clouds will continue to filter out tonight as a more calmer pattern continues to move in. Highs will still be cold with temperatures in the lower 30s.

Mountains forecast: Low: Single Digits; High: 20s;

The mountains have the possibility of seeing some light snow. Overnight temperatures will be in the single digits and temperatures tomorrow will only make it into the 20s. There will be a couple of chances for some light snow throughout the week.

Extended outlook forecast:

A calmer pattern will greet us to start the week off and throughout the week we will warm to more seasonal averages. Once we make it to Friday, arctic air will move in and bring us snow chances late Friday evening. This will continue into Saturday. Once we make it to Sunday, those cold temperatures will continue to drop and highs look to only make it into the teens. Overnight lows have the possibility of dropping below zero.

