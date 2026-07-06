Tracking more moisture this week after multiple days of fire danger

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight, clouds will clear out. and winds will eventually shift out of the north/northwest. Overnight lows will dip into the 50s and 60s across southern Colorado with the warmer temperatures further east.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 58; High: 92;

Colorado Springs will have lows in the upper 50s. Clouds move in during the early afternoon and there is a small chance for a shower to work its way off the mountains and give us a quick sprinkle. Most of the area will not see rain and just deal with more clouds. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 90s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 61; High: 99;

Pueblo is in for another hot day with afternoon highs getting into the upper 90s. Winds will be shifting out of the northwest during the day. The best time to not see as much smoke will be in the morning. There will be air quality alerts in place through Monday morning, though. The smoke has a chance to pick back up in the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: Low: 62; High: 95;

Canon City will have overnight temperatures dip into the lower 60s. These temperatures will warm quickly during the day. Rain chances will be limited tomorrow and there will be another day of dealing with the smoke from the Aspen Acres Fire. Afternoon temperatures will be warm eventually getting into the mid-90s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 52; High: 85;

Woodland Park will have overnight lows in the lower 50s. There are no air quality alerts, but that doesn't mean that smoke won't be possible, especially as winds continue to shift. A few passing showers are possible starting at 1PM. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 55; High: 86;

Monument and surrounding areas will have morning temperatures in the mid-50s. Clouds will build, and an isolated shower may slide off the mountains. The majority of the area will be dry though. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s & 60s; High: 90s & 100s;

The eastern plains will have morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Places closer to La Junta will be on the warmer side for Monday with afternoon highs getting into the lower 100s. The chance for rain will remain low.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 59/58; High: 93/94;

The southern I-25 corridor will be sunny for the first half of the day. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be possible around 30%. Temperatures will be warm getting into the lower 90s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

The mountains will have some gusty winds around 35mph at times. Showers and thunderstorms will form in the afternoon, but will be isolated. Lightning and gusty winds will have to be watched closer to the fires. Temperatures will top out in the 80s.

Extended outlook forecast:

This week looks to bring some beneficial moisture. Tuesday through Thursday will have the chance for some afternoon storms. A couple of shortwaves or disturbances move through Colorado and give us this chance for some rain. This will cool us down too closer to the seasonal temperatures. Another high pressure system will form towards the end of the week and dry things out. This also looks to bring some heat next weekend. Highs look to get into the 90s and 100s.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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