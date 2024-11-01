Tracking big changes next week that could bring widespread snow to Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Dry and calm conditions are expected for today along with more seasonal temperatures. The average for this time of year for most of us will be in the upper 50s/lower 60s. We will be starting off cold in the 30s, but eventually warming up into the lower 60s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 60; Low: 30.

The Springs this morning is starting off in the lower 30s. Layers will be needed in the morning, but you can shed that going into the afternoon. We will reach a high of 60 for the Springs.

Pueblo forecast: High: 65; Low: 29.

Pueblo starting off this morning in the 20s, though the feels like temperature is colder. It's that time of year when you will need some winter gear in the mornings, but then shed that by the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 66; Low: 36.

Canon City will start out in the 30s, but gradually warm up into the mid-60s by the afternoon. No rain is expected for today and temperatures will be closer to the seasonal average.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 55; Low: 26.

Woodland Park has feels like temperatures this morning in the teens. Temperatures will gradually warm into the mid-50s by the afternoon. More snow will arrive by Sunday evening and into next Monday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 58; Low: 31.

Tri-Lakes will be in the 30s this morning and eventually get up into the upper 50s. Nothing crazy going on with the weather today and will be great weather to get some errands done or head out to cast your vote.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s.

The plains will be in the 20s and 30s this morning and we will be chilly all throughout the morning. You can shed that jacket by the time we get into the afternoon since temperatures will be in the 60s across the plains. We could see a few stray storms for Saturday with the main threats being wind and hail. Most of the action will be closer to Kansas.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 63/66; Low: 33/37.

Cold morning to start us off with temperatures in the 30s. We will eventually warm into the 60s throughout the day. Nothing crazy is expected in terms of our conditions, so it will be a great day to go cast your vote!

Mountains forecast: High: 50S; Low: 20S.

A chilly morning for the mountains with some places in the teens. More snow will arrive to the ski slopes closer to the Continental Divide Saturday evening. These snow showers will continue into Sunday and Monday.

Extended outlook forecast:

We are watching the potential for a storm storm system to move through over the weekend which would bring widespread snow showers to I-25 on Monday. The timing and location of this storm system is still on the table and could change a few factors as we get closer. If this system moves further south, we could see bigger impacts.

Timing wise, we will see snow start in the higher terrain and then work its way into the lower elevations by the afternoon. As of right now, Tuesday looks to be clear, but if the timing of this storm gets delayed it might create some travel impacts. To be on the safe side, you can always cast your ballot over the weekend before the storm arrives.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.