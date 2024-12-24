Tracking an Incoming Winter Storm on Christmas Day

Tonight's Forecast:

As this next storm system moves, in we will start to see increasing cloud cover going into tonight. Temperatures will be cooler tonight with most of us hitting those 20s/30s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 29; High: 51;

Temperatures tonight will be cooler than what we saw last night dropping below freezing. As this next storm system move in more cloud cover will move in as well. Tomorrow, temperatures will be in the lower 50s, but that's still above normal for this time of year.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 24; High: 55;

After hitting 70 degrees on Sunday temperatures today were much cooler today. Our lows will also be a little cooler in the mid 20s. Going into tomorrow, those above average temperatures will stick around.

Canon City forecast: Low: 32; High: 55;

Canon City will drop to that freezing mark tonight around 32 degrees. More cloud cover will filter in as this next storm system gets closer. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-50s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 22; High: 47;

Woodland Park will be the coldest of the bunch with a low of 22 degrees. Temperatures tomorrow will get up into the upper 40s which is slightly above average. More cloud cover will continue to filter in throughout the day on Tuesday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30; High: 50;

Monument will get down into the 30s for tonight along with more cloud cover. Nothing is expected overnight otherwise. Going into Tuesday, we will continue with above normal highs.

Plains forecast: Low: Upper 20s; High: Mid-to-upper 50s;

The Plains tonight will have temperatures in the upper 20s. We will also have calm conditions overnight. Going into tomorrow, temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 50s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 29/28; High: 53/54;

Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s and cloud cover will continue to move in. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-to-lower 50s. These temperatures are still above average for this time of year.

Mountains forecast: Low: Teens; High: Mid 40s;

The central mountains will get some more snow overnight and could get between 1-3 inches at the higher peaks. Cottonwood Pass will see the most accumulations. They will continue to see more snow with this next incoming system and some places could see a total of 4-8 additional inches.

Extended outlook forecast:

Everyone's eyes are on the forecast for Wednesday, which is Christmas Day and the First Day of Hanukkah. We will have a storm system move in on Wednesday morning and bring snow showers to the Continental Divide. I-25 won't see anything until the afternoon and evening hours. The models are still not in complete agreement on the timing and speed of this system, so this forecast could still change.

Our current thoughts are that we will start off as rain, just because temperatures will be too warm. Once we make it into the evening, rain will likely transition over to a wintry mix and in the higher elevations, snow.

