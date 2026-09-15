Tracking a Potent Cold Front That Will Bring Cooler Temperatures on Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight, a cold front will move through and bring some cooler conditions. Lows will dip into the 50s across southern Colorado. As this front passes through it will create some breezy conditions.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 56; High: 77;

Colorado Springs will have lows in the mid-50s. A potent cold front will drop highs in the upper 70s on Tuesday. There will be some clouds in the morning. There will be a chance for a couple of isolated showers in the afternoon and evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 59; High: 79;

Pueblo will drop into the upper 50s overnight. Cooler conditions will start off the day and afternoon highs will be a few degrees cooler than Monday. Highs will be in the upper 70s. A few isolated showers are possible.

Canon City forecast: Low: 59; High: 76;

Canon City will dip into the upper 50s overnight. A cold front will bring some moisture and rain chances pick up in the afternoon. It will be noticeably cooler in the afternoon with highs in the 70s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 44; High: 70;

Woodland Park will have some cloud cover tomorrow morning and cooler temperatures. Highs will only get into the lower 70s. Rain chances will pick up in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 51; High: 73;

Monument will have morning temperatures in the lower 50s. Clouds will continue to push in from the southwest and cooler temperatures will stick with us through the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s & 60s; High: 70s;

The eastern plains will start the day off with mostly clear conditions and temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Clouds move in during the afternoon and some rain chances will arrive in the evening. Highs will be in the 70s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 58/57; High: 75/79;

Morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s. Rain chances will pick up in the afternoon thanks to an overnight cold front. Highs will be in the 70s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s;

The mountains will have morning temperatures in the 50s. These temperatures will warm throughout the day but will be cooler than the past couple of days. Highs will get into the 70s. Rain chances will last throughout the day.

Extended outlook forecast:

Rain chances will stick around for the next few days. These showers and storms become a little more widespread on Wednesday before thinning out on Thursday. We are tracking another front into the weekend that will keep those rain chances around.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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