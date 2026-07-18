Tracking a Hot and Dry Weekend Ahead With Some Potential Changes Arriving Next Week

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight, temperatures will be slow to col with overnight lows eventually reaching the 50s and 60s. Clouds will clear out and we will remain with these conditions through the morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 61; High: 90;

Colorado Springs will have morning lows in the lower 60s. This high-pressure system will bring us hot and dry conditions this weekend. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 90s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 64; High: 95;

Pueblo will have temperatures reach the mid-to-lower 60s overnight. These temperatures will warm up fast and by the afternoon the highs will be in the mid-90s. We are still tracking some drier conditions and rain won't enter the forecast until next week.

Canon City forecast: Low: 62; High: 93;

Canon City will reach the lower 60s overnight. The day will start off with clear conditions and there will be a few more clouds in the afternoon. Winds will be coming out of the west northwest around 5-15mph. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 90s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 52; High: 81;

Woodland Park will have morning lows in the lower 50s. There will be mostly sunny conditions throughout the day and afternoon temperatures will reach the lower 80s. The monsoonal moisture doesn't pick up until the middle of next week.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 57; High: 84;

Monument and the surrounding areas will have overnight lows in the upper 50s. There will be mostly sunny conditions with highs in the afternoon getting into the mid-80s. Winds will be coming out of the east southeast between 5-10mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s;

The eastern plains will have the warmest temperatures across southern Colorado with afternoon temperatures reaching the 90s. There will be mostly clear conditions and winds will be coming out of the south southeast at 5-10mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 60; High: 89/91;

The southern I-25 corridor will have overnight lows in the 60s. Once the sun rises, temperatures will warm fast. By 10 AM temperatures will be in the lower 80s. There will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day and rain doesn't enter the forecast until next week.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

The mountains will have some moisture and some forcing to cause some afternoon showers and thunderstorms over the weekend. Highs will eventually reach the 80s.

Extended outlook forecast:

This weekend will be hot and dry along I-25 and over the eastern plains. With more moisture in the mountains, there will be a chance for some afternoon showers and thunderstorms. That monsoon pattern won't pick up until next week for the I-25 corridor. Rain chances will be isolated on Monday, but coverage will continue to increase through the week.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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