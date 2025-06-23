Tracking a cooldown for the beginning of the week

Tonight's Forecast:

Gusty winds will be possible through the dinnertime hours and begin to calm shortly after sunset. An overnight cold front will push through the area and help to bring down Monday's highs to below seasonable temperatures. Overnight lows will get into the 50s and 60s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 54; High: 72;

Gusty southwesterly winds will be present until 8PM later this evening. An overnight cold front will allow for highs to cool into the lower 70s. Normal temperatures this time of year for the Springs are in the lower 80s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 59; High: 78;

Pueblo will have some stronger wind gusts this evening up to 30mph. These winds will start to diminish shortly after sunset. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s. Monday's highs will be in the upper 70s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 56; High: 76;

Canon City will have temperatures drop into the mid-50s. Clouds will move in overnight and partly cloudy skies will arrive by the morning. Highs will be below average for Monday.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 44; High: 68;

Temperatures overnight will drop back down into the 40s. A cold front will bring in some gusty winds and drop highs into the upper 60s for Monday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50; High: 70;

The Monument area will also have some stronger wind gusts, but once we get to 8/9PM these gusts will start to calm. Highs on Monday will be below average in the 70s.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s & 60s; High: 70s & 80s;

The Plains will have some gusty winds overnight as a cold front pushes through. Some gusts will get up to 40mph. Temperatures are expected to be cooler tomorrow with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 53/55; High: 75/79;

Clouds are expected to move in overnight and winds will calm. Temperatures tomorrow will be much cooler. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 80s;

Red flag warnings will be in place for the wet mountains until 10PM this evening. Winds are expected to calm overnight. Lows will dip into the 40s and highs tomorrow will be in the 80s.

Extended outlook forecast:

A monsoonal pattern will pick up and a stream of moisture will allow for several days of rainfall. Tuesday and Wednesday have the best chances for afternoon thunderstorms. Temperatures will warm each day this week.

