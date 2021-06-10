Today will be the hottest day of the year so far!

Today’s Forecast:

The hottest day of the year so far is expected today with highs in the 90s and even a few triple digits!

We will see gusty winds in the afternoon out of the south to southwest, with the strongest 30 to 40 mph gusts expected generally in and around the mountains.

Wildfire smoke will be dense today over the mountains and in the valleys, but some smoke could be noted east into the plains through the afternoon.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 93; Low: 57. Windy and very warm through the afternoon with smoke visible against the mountains to our west.

PUEBLO: High: 99; Low: 58. Sunny and windy with very hot air across the city.

CANON CITY: High: 94; Low: 59. Sunny and windy across the region with smoke thicker in the valley west of town.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 84; Low: 47. Windy and warm today with sunny skies and thicker daytime wildfire smoke from the southwest.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Very warm and breezy today with dry daytime conditions.

PLAINS: High: 90/100s; Low: 60s. Very hot and breezy today with full sunshine.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Sunny and windy today with hot afternoon conditions and dry skies.

MOUNTAINS: High: 80s; Low: 40s. Sunny, windy, and warm across the mountains with thicker daytime wildfire smoke from Arizona and New Mexico.

Extended Outlook:

A cold front tonight will bring windy and cooler weather to the region tomorrow. Highs in the plains will be in the upper 70s and mid 80s Friday afternoon. We'll heat back up over the weekend with even hotter air expected through the middle of next week.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter