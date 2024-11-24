Time to bundle up because snow and cold temperatures are on the way!

Tonight's Forecast:

Our next front is set to move through tonight and will bring some snow showers to the Palmer Divide and Northern El Paso County. In terms of accumulations, only a dusting is expected. Lows in the morning will be back in the 20s, so grab that jacket when yu head out the door.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 26; High: 43;

Snow showers will move through overnight towards the north side of El Paso County along the Palmer Divide. Only a dusting is expected on grassy surfaces and some parking lots. Morning lows will be in the mid 20s, which is still well below freezing. Highs tomorrow will get into the lower 40s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 26; High: 46;

Pueblo will likely miss any snow showers tonight, but we have another chance towards the middle of this week. Lows tonight will be similar to the Springs in the mid-20s. Highs will get into the mid-40s for tomorrow.

Canon City forecast: Low: 30; High: 47;

Canon City will stick to the 30s tonight and no snow is expected. Going into tomorrow, highs will be much cooler than what we saw this past weekend.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 19; High: 40;

Woodland Park will also see some snow showers tonight, but less than an inch is expected in terms of accumulations. Lows in the morning will be in the teens and well below freezing. Highs will only get into the lower 40s for tomorrow.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 25; High: 42;

The Tri-Lakes area has the potential to see some flurries tonight as these showers make their way towards I-25. Light accumulations on grassy surfaces and some side roads are possible. Lows in the morning will be in the mid-20s, and highs tomorrow will be in the lower 40s.

Plains forecast: Low: Mid-20s; High: 40s;

The Plains will continue to have clouds clear out tonight as this front passes through. Temperatures overnight will be in the Mid-20s across the regions. Highs will only get up to the 40s tomorrow.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 26; High: 42/45;

Overnight lows are expected to get into the mid -20s while highs tomorrow will be in the lower to mid 40s. No snow is expected for tonight, but there is another chance later this week.

Mountains forecast: Low: Teens; High: 40s;

The mountains are already seeing snow showers move across the area and they are becoming heavy at times. With these gusty winds, it may make travel difficult. Lows overnight will get down into the teens. More snow is expected throughout the week.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking ahead to Tuesday, that will likely be our warmest day of the week with temperatures in the mid-50s. Another system will move through that evening and into Wednesday. Snow levels look to be around 6,000 feet when these showers first move through and then later on they will get lower. Not a lot of impacts are expected for Pueblo and the Plains. The higher terrain will win out.

