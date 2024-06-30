Thunderstorms will move in overnight and into Sunday evening

Tonight's Forecast:

We will have multiple thunderstorms moving across our area, and will last throughout the evening. Once the sun sets, we should see a decrease in the thunderstorm activity. Overnight showers are possible and once we get into Sunday evening, those thunderstorms will ramp back up. Strong winds, hail, and flooding will be the primary threats, and if you have any outdoor activities tomorrow, it will be good to move them indoors.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 62; High: 92;

We will have thunderstorms moving into the springs around dinnertime. We will have these storms in our area until midnight, and then the activity should start to go down. Partly cloudy skies will meet us in the morning, and later on the thunderstorm activity will pick back up.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 62; High: 92;

Pueblo will see highs in the 90s, and should have longer period of sunshine. Getting into the afternoon hours, we will start to have thunderstorms make their way into the plains. Plenty of heating during the day could allow for these thunderstorms to get severe at times.

Canon City forecast: Low: 61 ; High: 87;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 50; High: 79;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 57; High: 82;

Plains forecast: Low: Low 60s; High: Upper 80s/ Low 90s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 60/61; High: 87/86;

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s ; High: Upper 70s;

Extended outlook forecast:

Thee next few days will be pretty active, especially Sunday. We will have thunderstorm activity through most of southeast Colorado the next few days. Once we get to the work week we should get scattered showers throughout the majority of the week, so it would be handy to keep an umbrella in the car.

Middle of next week, we should see a break in the showers. A cold front will move through Thursday, bringing us more seasonable temperatures.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

