Thunderstorms will last throughout the evening

Spotty showers will be possible along I-25 tonight, but we should clear out by morning. For the plains, there will be more of a severe threat until 11PM tonight. Some leftover showers will be possible in the very southeast part of the state by morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 57; High: 83;

Spotty showers will be possible tonight, but we should clear out by morning. Afternoon thunderstorms will be possible again tomorrow afternoon. Highs will steadily cool down, and the coolest days look to be Sunday and Monday.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 61; High: 90;

Pueblo will get a break from the heat this weekend with highs in the 80s. Afternoon showers will be possible each day, especially Sunday. Flooding could be possible with these showers.

Canon City forecast: Low: 62; High: 84;

We could see a few quick showers this evening, but we will be clear by the morning. A cold front moving in tonight will drop our highs into the 80s for the weekend.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 48; High: 72;

Woodland park will see cooler temperatures going into the weekend with possible highs in the 60s. Lows will dip into the 40s. Afternoon showers will be possible this weekend and into the end of next week.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 55; High: 79;

A cold front will cool us down tomorrow, but mainly impact Sunday and Monday's highs. Saturday and Sunday will have rainy afternoons, especially Sunday.

Plains forecast: Low: Low 60s; High: Low 90s;

The plains will get a break from the heat with highs only reaching the 80s on Sunday. Rain chances will be possible each day, but we will be drying off by the middle of next week.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 58; High: 82;

More showers and thunderstorms will be possible tomorrow and Sunday. Sunday will have heavier bands of rain and localized flooding could be an issue. Highs will also drop Sunday and Monday.

Mountains forecast: Low: Low 50s; High: Low 80s;

The mountains are in for a rainy and cool weekend with highs in the 70s. Sunday could have areas of heavy rain, and flash flooding will be a concern. Burn scar areas will be watched.

This will be a rainy weekend for us, especially Sunday. The main threat looks to be flooding. Certain areas could see trailing showers, and a lot of rain could fall in a short amount of time. Highs will be on the cooler side on Sunday and Monday for most of us. Once we get into the middle of next week, we will start to see drier conditions.

