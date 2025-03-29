Thunderstorms Later on Today With Fire Danger Further South

Today’s Forecast:

We are tracking some thunderstorm activity this morning, mainly out east. This is from our low-pressure system that moved through overnight bringing rain across our area. We will get a little break this morning with some periodic sunshine. More clouds will start to filter in during the later part of this morning, and rain chances will increase going into the afternoon.

Some of these thunderstorms will likely bring periods of heavy rain and stronger wind gusts. This will be mainly for the Palmer Divide and the northern part of El Paso county. Once we get into the evening and overnight hours we will transition to more of a rain snow mix, and some places will see snow.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 60; Low: 34.

We started this morning with some rain and that has since moves out of the area. We will see some periodic sunshine with more clouds moving in later on this morning. Our next system moves in later on this afternoon and will bring thunderstorms. This will be mainly along the Palmer Divide and the northern portion of the Springs. Don't be surprised if you hit a couple of thunderstorms this afternoon though.

Pueblo forecast: High: 69; Low: 35.

Pueblo is starting today off bright and sunny with temperatures in the upper 40s. Thunderstorms and rain showers will be possible in the area, so it wouldn't hurt to grab the umbrella. Highs will get into the upper 60s, so not quite as warm as we have been. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-30s.

Canon City forecast: High: 67; Low: 37.

Canon City will start off with sunny skies this morning. Clouds will begin to increase once we make it to about noon. Rain chances will also begin to increase. A few isolated showers will be possible through the dinnertime hours and overnight. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 56; Low: 26.

Woodland Park is a little cooler this morning with temperatures closer to freezing. Temperatures will eventually warm into the mid-50s for today. As his next system moves in we will see an increase in cloud cover in the afternoon, and then some rain. Once we get into the evening hours, we will transition over to snow. These snow chances will linger into tomorrow morning.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 56; Low: 30.

The Monument area is waking up to temperatures in the lower 30s. The sun will give us some time to get out this morning before thunderstorms move in later on this afternoon. If you are getting outside later today, you may run into some heavy rain, gusty winds, and thunder. Once we get into the evening hours we will transition over to snow. These snow chances will linger into tomorrow morning.

Plains forecast: High: Upper 60s/Lower 70s; Low: 30s.

The Plains have temperatures this morning in the lower 50s. We will continue to rise throughout the day today. Isolated and scattered showers will be possible later on this afternoon. It's not out of the question to have some thunder mixed in with these showers. Nothing major is expected. Highs today will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 67/70; Low: 34.

The southern I-25 corridor will be placed in a Red Flag Warning starting at noon today and lasting until 8PM this evening. This is where we are seeing the driest conditions. A few spotty showers will be possible in the area later on this afternoon. Highs in the area will be in the upper 60s/lower 70s.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s.

The mountains will get another round of snow later on this evening and into the overnight hours. They will get some fresh powder at the ski resorts and Sunday looks like a great day to hit the slopes. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s across the area.

Extended outlook forecast:

We are continuing into a more active pattern starting Monday evening. There will be a chance for snow showers in the area and into Tuesday. There will be multiple shortwaves moving through that will be giving us this more active pattern.

Towards the end of next week and into next weekend we are watching for our next big storm system. The forecast can still change and the models are still figuring out the details.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.