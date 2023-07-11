Thunderstorms in the Southeast End Early, Give Way to a Mini-Heat Wave for Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Mostly clear tonight and mild with overnight lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 59; High: 93;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 61; High: 99;

Canon City forecast: Low: 60; High: 97;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 51; High: 84;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s; High: 90s;

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s/100s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 80s;

Extended outlook forecast:

Drying out and HOT over the next few days. Keep cool and drink plenty of water! On the Eastern Plains it will feel quite muggy at times due to the moisture leftover from all the rain the past week. By Thursday night, a cold front slides down the Plains and into the state, bringing us cooler temps on Friday and the weekend along with unsettled weather. How widespread the showers and storms will be is still uncertain, but the ingredients are there for development heading into next weekend.

