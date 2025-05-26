Thunderstorms expected for Memorial Day

Today’s Forecast:

Fog will move into the area around 7AM for the Pikes Peak Region and a little earlier for Pueblo. Dense fog advisories will be in place for Kit Carson and Cheyenne counties until 9AM. Drizzly conditions will linger through the morning.

We will see a break in cloud cover by the noon hour, and this will help with thunderstorm development later on in the afternoon. 3 to 4 PM is when we will see thunderstorms across I-25. Heavy rain and small hail will be possible with a few of the stronger storms.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 60; Low: 44.

Fog will move in a little before 7AM and linger for a couple of hours. The sun will help to break this up once we get to around 11AM. Showers and thunderstorms will move into the area around 2/3PM. Conditions will clear in the evening.

Pueblo forecast: High: 64; Low: 48.

Pueblo will have foggy conditions through the morning, but will clear out before noon. Temperatures will eventually rise into the mid-60s. Thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 62; Low: 47.

Canon City will have some lower level clouds and fog throughout the morning. This will eventually clear by the late morning. Showers will move in around 1PM and thunderstorms will pick up a few hours later. Temperatures will rise into the lower 60s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 55; Low: 37.

Woodland Park will have fog in the area until mid-morning. Temperatures will be in the lower 50s by 10AM. Showers and thunderstorms will move in around 1PM. Highs will be in the mid-50s

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 56; Low: 40.

Monument will start off with temperatures in the 40s, and by 10AM these temperatures will rise into the lower 50s.Highs won't get much higher topping out in the mid-50s. Thunderstorms will move in around 3PM.

Plains forecast: High: 50s & 60s; Low: 40s & 50s.

The Plains will have dense fog advisories until 9AM this morning. Mostly cloudy conditions will prevail through the morning and into the afternoon. Heavy rain will move into Baca county in the afternoon. La Junta will see thunderstorms around 4PM. Another round of thunderstorms will move in around dinnertime for the far eastern counties.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 62/65; Low: 42/44.

The southern I-25 corridor will have temperatures in the mid-to-lower 60s. Showers and thunderstorms will move in during the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s for Tuesday morning.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s.

The mountains will have a little more sunshine than I-25 and the plains. Thunderstorms will be a little more isolated. Highs will reach the 60s and overnight lows will drop into the 30s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Over the course of the week, temperatures will remain below average.

