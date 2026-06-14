Thunderstorm Chances Will Pick up Sunday Afternoon

Tonight's Forecast:

The chance for a couple of showers and thunderstorms will be possible along I-25. Some thunderstorms will pick up some momentum as they travel east in the very southeastern portion of the state. Some clouds will stick around into the morning. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 51; High: 69;

Colorado Springs will have some more cloud cover and the chance for thunderstorms will pick up in the afternoon. There will be some gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning from these storms. Afternoon highs will be much cooler than the temperatures we have been experiencing.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 54; High: 71;

Pueblo will have morning temperatures in the mid-50s on Sunday. The chance for showers and thunderstorms will pick up in the afternoon. Some of these storms will have some heavy rain and gusty winds. Highs will be in the lower 70s, and this is below average for this time of year.

Canon City forecast: Low: 54; High: 73;

Canon City will wake up to temperatures in the mid-50s. These temperatures will be slow to warm during the day. Afternoon temperatures will reach a high of 73 degrees. With this cold front that passed through, this will increase the chance for some afternoon thunderstorms.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 44; High: 66;

Woodland Park will have some clouds in the morning and temperatures will be in the 40s. These temperatures will warm up and by the afternoon, highs will be in the mid-60s. The chance for rain pick up in the early afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50; High: 66;

The Monument area will have morning temperatures in the lower 50s. Winds will be coming out of the southeast between 5-10mph. There will be a chance for some thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few of these storms will have some heavier rainfall. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s;

The eastern plains will have temperatures overnight in the 50s. The morning will be nice with just a few clouds. Rain chances won't pick up until later on in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s. Winds will be coming out of the southeast around 10mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 52/50; High: 73/75;

The southern I-25 corridor will have the best chances for some rain in the afternoon. Some of these storms will be on the stronger side with locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and some lightning. Afternoon highs will be in the lower-to-mid 70s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s;

The mountains will have some showers in the earlier part of the day, and some thunderstorm activity will pick up in the afternoon. Highs will reach the 70s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monday will have a chance for some isolated thunderstorms. This picks up in the afternoon. From there conditions will start to dry out and temperatures will warm along with it. The hottest day this week will be Wednesday with some areas reaching the triple digits. Some rain chances will pick up towards Friday.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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