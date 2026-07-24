Thunderstorm chances will decrease on Friday and continue to dry into Saturday

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight, temperatures will dip back down into the 60s, Places in the higher terrain will have cooler temperatures in the 50s. Showers and storms will clear out overnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 62; High: 92;

Colorado Springs will have morning temperatures in the lower 60s. Rain chances will decrease on Friday. There is still a small chance of a thunderstorm rolling off the mountains, but the majority of the area will have partly cloudy conditions. Afternoon highs will be warm in the lower 90s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 66; High: 98;

Pueblo will be placed in a flash flood watch until midnight. Going into early Friday morning, lows will be in the mid-60s. There is a chance for an isolated shower in the afternoon, but the majority of the area will remain dry. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 90s. Highs will continue to climb into the weekend.

Canon City forecast: Low: 63; High: 95;

Canon City will have morning temperatures in the lower 60s. Showers and thunderstorms will pop up in the afternoon. Lightning, gusty winds, and localized flooding will be possible. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-90s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 54; High: 82;

Woodland Park will dip into the 50s overnight. Temperatures will warm quickly and with the combination of the monsoonal moisture there will be a chance for some storms in the afternoon. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 80s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 57; High: 88;

Monument will have overnight lows in the upper 50s. The day will start off with mostly clear conditions, and more clouds will move in by the afternoon. There will be a small chance for an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. Most of the area will stay dry though. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s & 100s;

The eastern plains will have a few clouds overnight and winds will be calmer. Morning lows will reach the 90s and 100s by tomorrow afternoon. These hot temperatures will last over the weekend.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 64/63; High: 91/94;

The southern I-25 corridor will have overnight lows in the lower 60s. The chance for rain picks up in the afternoon mainly in the mountains. Highs will be warm again in the 90s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

The mountains will have another day of monsoonal moisture and will increase rain chances in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s later in the day.

Extended outlook forecast:

Conditions look to calm over the next two days and especially on Saturday. Monsoonal moisture and some forcing will allow for more thunderstorms on Sunday. Next week looks to remain active with more heavy rain on the way.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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