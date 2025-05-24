Thunderstorm chances continue into the start of Memorial Day Weekend

Today’s Forecast:

A chance for thunderstorms will be possible today mainly along the Palmer Divide, but Colorado Springs could still see a few storms. Clouds will begin to fill in during the later part of the morning. Temperatures will be cooler today than yesterday and a little closer to the seasonal average.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 73; Low: 48.

Colorado Springs will have more cloud cover move in throughout the morning. Temperatures will rise into the lower 70s with a chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain will move into the area overnight and into Sunday.

Pueblo forecast: High: 77; Low: 51.

Pueblo will eventually rise into the upper 70s. Clouds will be present throughout the day and there is a small chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Rain will move in overnight and into Sunday.

Canon City forecast: High: 76; Low: 53.

Canon City will have highs in the mid-70s for Saturday and rain will move in during the evening and into the overnight hours. Rain will be more persistent for Sunday.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 69; Low: 41.

Woodland Park will be warm today with temperatures rising into the upper 60s. Clouds will move in early on and the chance for thunderstorms will be possible. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 69; Low: 45.

The Monument area will have temperatures in the mid-60s by noon. Highs will top out in the upper-60s by the late afternoon. There is a chance for thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and more rain will move in overnight.

Plains forecast: High: 60s & 70s; Low: 50s.

The Plains have a risk for severe weather today mainly across the Palmer Divide. Small hail, lightning, and heavy rainfall will be possible with these thunderstorms. Not everyone will see thunderstorm activity, but rain will become more widespread overnight.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 67/69; Low: 50/51.

The southern I-25 corridor will likely just have clouds throughout the day and rain won't move in until the overnight hours. Highs will get into the upper 60s and lows will drop back down into the 50s.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s

The mountains will stay clear for the most part for Saturday and the best chance for rain will be later on this weekend. Highs will be in the 60s.

Extended outlook forecast:

The back half of the weekend will have rain chances pick up, but the threat for severe storms will go down. Rain will become widespread along I-25 Sunday and that will continue into Monday. Next week, thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon hours.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

