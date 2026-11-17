Today’s Forecast:

Today will be a few degrees warmer with highs reaching the 60s. Moisture will move in across the mountains and snow will last throughout the day. That moisture will not make it to I-25, and conditions will remain dry.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 64; Low: 31.

Colorado Springs will have some gusty conditions today with some areas further east approaching 45-50mph. Afternoon highs will be much warmer than yesterday reaching the mid-60s. Lows headed into the evening and overnight will be back in the 30s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 66; Low: 37.

Pueblo will have temperatures this morning sitting in the upper 20s. There will be quite the warm up today and this afternoon with highs reaching the mid-60s. Downsloping winds will help to warm the area and gusts will approach 30-40mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 65; Low: 39.

Canon City is starting off nice and clear this morning. Temperatures are sitting in the 40s. These temperatures will warm quickly and highs will eventually reach the mid-60s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 55; Low: 26.

Woodland Park this morning has temperatures in the 30s. This is likely going to be the warmest day over the next several days. Afternoon highs will get into the mid-50s. Breezy conditions will also be possible today with gusts approaching 40mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 62; Low: 34.

Monument and northern El Paso county have temperatures this morning sitting in the 30s. Downsloping winds will help to warm temperatures into the lower 60s by the afternoon. These winds will be breezy at times between 40-50mph.

Plains forecast: High: 60s & 70s; Low: 40s.

The eastern plains won't quite feel like fall today with warm afternoon temperatures returning. Highs will get into the 60s and even some 70s. Breezy conditions will continue throughout the day and into the evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 61/64; Low: 38/37.

The southern I-25 corridor will have morning temperatures in the 40s and even some 50s. Highs will eventually reach the lower to mid 60s. Breezy conditions will last throughout the day and into the evening.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s.

Rain and snow will move into the mountains today and bring several inches to the southwestern mountains. This moisture is expected to stay isolated to the higher terrain.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking ahead, a couple of troughs will move through Colorado and keep us seasonable for our temperatures. Highs will eventually drop once we get into the weekend. Highs will be in the 40s during this time.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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