There will be a chance for storms Thursday afternoon, but conditions start to dry going into the weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

The severe thunderstorm watch will be in place through 11PM tonight. Large hail, damaging winds, and some localized flooding will be possible with these storms. These storms will push out of Colorado overnight, and we will wake up to mostly clear conditions. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s and 50s.

Tomorrow's Forecast:

There is a marginal risk (1/5) for the chance of severe weather in southern Colorado. These storms will be a little more isolated, but with the energy and moisture they could produce some gusty winds, hail, and localized flooding. Highs will be a few degrees warmer than Wednesday in the 80s and 90s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 56; High: 84;

Colorado Springs will have lows in the mid-50s overnight. El Paso county will be in a marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather tomorrow. Large hail, damaging winds, and some localized flooding will be possible. Afternoon temperatures will remain in the 80s. If a storm rolls through it could drop temperatures even further.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 58; High: 89;

Pueblo will have overnight lows in the upper 50s. Temperatures won't quite reach the 90s in the afternoon. As clouds build in the afternoon, this will help to cool conditions. Storms will start to pop up in the afternoon and last into the evening.

Canon City forecast: Low: 59; High: 89;

Canon City will dip into the upper 50s overnight. Temperatures will be pretty mild tomorrow with highs reaching the upper 80s. With some energy in the atmosphere, it will allow for some afternoon storms. Large hail, damaging winds, and localized flooding will be possible with a few of these storms.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 49; High: 80;

Woodland Park will have morning temperatures in the upper 40s. Temperatures will rebound though and highs in the afternoon will get into the lower 80s. With enough moisture and instability in the atmosphere, there will be another day of afternoon storms.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 52; High: 80;

Monument will have overnight lows in the lower 50s. There will be some sunshine in the morning, but as we get into the afternoon there will be a chance for some more storms. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 80s.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 80s & 90s;

The eastern plains will have some storms overnight, but by tomorrow morning will have cleared out. The day will start off with some sunshine, but once we get to the late afternoon there will be a chance for some severe weather. Highs for the eastern plains will get into the 80s and 90s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 55/56; High: 85/86;

The southern I-25 corridor will have another chance for some storms in the afternoon on Thursday. These storms will be a little more isolated, but the storms that do move through the area will have the chance of becoming severe. Afternoon highs will get into the mid-80s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 80s;

The mountains will have some showers and storms first. A couple of them have the capability of becoming severe. The majority of the severe risk will be further east though. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 80s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Conditions will calm for us around Friday. Storms become more isolated and the severe risk will diminish. Saturday will clear out and will likely be the best day to get outside if you are trying to avoid the rain. Active weather will return on Sunday with another passing front. Early next week will remain active.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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