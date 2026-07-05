There will be a chance for an isolated shower or two on Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

There will be a chance for some showers and storms to continue into the evening and into the overnight hours. Some models are hinting at some thunderstorms closer to the southern I-25 corridor. Gusty winds, lightning, and small hail will be possible. Overnight lows will dip into the 50s and 60s across southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 57; High: 87;

Colorado Springs will have temperatures in the upper-50s on Sunday morning. Smoke will likely push back into the area from the change in winds. There is a chance for an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon, but the severe risk is not as high as Saturday.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 60; High: 93;

Pueblo will have overnight lows that will dip into the lower 60s. As they day goes on afternoon temperatures will reach the lower-90s. Smoke is still expected to stick around. Air quality alerts will be in place through Sunday morning, but it wouldn't be surprising to see these continue. There will be around a 20% chance of rain in the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: Low: 59; High: 91;

Canon City will have overnight lows dip into the upper-50s. Temperatures will warm quickly throughout the morning. By the afternoon, highs will be in the lower-90s. Fremont county will see an increase in smoke and haze as winds continue to push it into the area. Air quality alerts will be in place through 9AM. There will be a low chance for some afternoon thunderstorms.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 50; High: 78;

Woodland Park will have overnight lows in the lower-50s. Smoke will also be prevalent in the morning and likely into Monday. The mountains have the best chance of seeing some thunderstorms in the afternoon and Woodland Park will likely see some of this activity. Afternoon highs will reach the upper-70s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 52; High: 83;

The Monument area will dip into the lower 50s overnight. There will be some shift in winds overnight and smoky skies will continue. There is a low end chance of a few thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some of this some is helping reduce the storm activity. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 80s.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s & 60s; High: 90s;

The eastern plains will dip into the 50s and 60s overnight. The day will start off sunny and there will be a chance for some thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be warm again, eventually reaching the mid-90s. Hotter conditions will return later in the week.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 56; High: 86/88;

The southern I-25 corridor will have a chance for some overnight thunderstorms, but will clear out by the morning. Overnight lows will dip into the mid-50s. Smoke does look like it will continue to plume into the area. If you are sensitive to the smoke, limit your time outdoors. Afternoon highs will be in the 80s and there will be a small chance for some afternoon storms.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s & 50s; High: 80s;

The mountains will have overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. Smoke will continue for this area and there are a couple of Air Quality Alerts in place. Afternoon temperatures will reach the 80s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking into the week, if this fire continues to burn, smoke unfortunately will continue. Most of the area will stay dry on Monday. Coverage will pick up around Tuesday and into Wednesday. Hopefully this is enough moisture to help out the drier conditions. Hot conditions will return with areas like the Springs getting into the mid-90s and the eastern plains getting into the triple digits.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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