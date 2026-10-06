The warmest day of the week in southern Colorado is ahead of a slight cool down

Tonight's Forecast:

Overnight lows for Monday will be in the 50s for most. That means temperatures will be five to eight degrees above seasonal averages. Not much cloud cover is expected into the late-night hours either.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 54; High: 82;

Tuesday will be at about 82-degrees for afternoon highs. That sets up the Pikes Peak Region to be 12 or 13 degrees above seasonal averages. There will be some more clouds to give a little bit of a break from the heat during the afternoon. The skies stay dry and calm.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 53; High: 86;

Mid-80s are expected for Tuesday with more clouds and dry time. The rest of the week will be slightly cooler, but our high pressure ridge sticks around.

Canon City forecast: Low: 56; High: 84;

Highs for Canon City on Tuesday are similar to Pueblo in the mid-80s, which means things will be 10 to 15 degrees above where they should be. More clouds are expected too. West of Fremont count a few stray showers could be seen Tuesday afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 48; High: 69;

Woodland Park will see it's hottest day on Tuesday too with highs in the upper 60s, but it will still be nice and dry for most of the day. I think by the dinnertime hours, a stray shower is possible on Tuesday in Teller county, but if we can squeeze any moisture out, it will be quick moving. Otherwise, clouds are expected.

Extended outlook forecast:

After the hottest day of the week on Tuesday, southern Colorado can expect slightly cooler temperatures through the rest of the week. Highs and lows will still sit about averages, but will drop by three to five degrees. Dry conditions with plenty of sunshine continue outside too. Saturday will see the same conditions. The next hint of changes arrive with a low pressure system likely to move in late on Saturday and into Sunday and Monday. Temperatures are expected to drop by then with likely some more moisture too. That pattern change will be something to watch while the October heat sticks around.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.