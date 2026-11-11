The Warm Temperature Trend Continues for Veteran's Day but Changes Are on the Way

Today’s Forecast:

Today will be a few degrees cooler than yesterday with highs in the 60s. Clear conditions will continue under this high-pressure system. Winds will also be light throughout the day.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 62; Low: 33.

Colorado Springs will wake up to temperatures this morning in the 40s. Throughout the rest of the morning, temperatures will continue to rise and eventually top out in the lower 60s. This evening will dip into the 30s and 40s. Winds will be coming out of the north around 5mph.

See the full forecast in the video below

Warm Temperature Trend Continues for Veterans Day

Pueblo forecast: High: 65; Low: 33.

Pueblo has lows this morning in the lower 30s. Warm and above average temperatures will continue today with highs getting into the mid-60s. Sunny conditions will last throughout the day and winds will remain light around 5 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 65; Low: 39.

Canon City this morning has temperatures in the 40s. Conditions will be very similar to the past couple of days. Afternoon highs will be warm getting into the mid-60s. Winds will be calm coming out of the north at 5 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 57; Low: 30.

Woodland Park is off to a chilly start with lows hitting the lower 30s. Clear and sunny conditions will last throughout the day thanks to this high-pressure system still sitting over the Rockies. Afternoon highs won't be quite as warm as yesterday getting into the upper 50s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60; Low: 31.

Monument this morning has temperatures in the lower 30s. With sunshine throughout the morning and afternoon, highs will reach the lower 60s. Winds will be coming out of the north between 5-10mph.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s.

The eastern plains have temperatures this morning sitting in the 20s and 30s. Temperatures this afternoon will be quite warm for November despite us being a few degrees cooler than yesterday. Highs will get into the 60s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 61/64; Low: 35.

The southern I-25 corridor has lows this morning in the 30s. With sunny conditions throughout the day, highs will be able to get back into the 60s. Warmer temperatures will be located near Trinidad. Winds will also be light today.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s & 60s; Low: 20s/30s.

The mountains have clear conditions this morning and these conditions will stick around during the day today. Afternoon highs will reach the 50s and 60s. Winds are also expected to remain light. Morning temperatures headed into Thursday will be in the 20s and 30s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Through the end of the work week, there won't be much change in the forecast. Highs will continue to reach the 60s. Once we get into the weekend, a low-pressure system will bring some moisture to the mountains. Highs will cool into the upper 50s over the weekend. The best chance for rain will be Saturday evening and into Sunday. These rain chances will be isolated.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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