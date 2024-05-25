The Unofficial Start to Summer is Here! But it Might be a While Before it's Warm Enough for a Swim...

Tonight's Forecast:

Mostly cloudy to start the evening, but becoming mostly clear by morning. Overnight lows in the mid to lower 40s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 43; High: 78;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 45; High: 86;

Canon City forecast: Low: 45; High: 79;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 38; High: 66;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 25; High: 50;

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 80s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s;

Extended outlook forecast:

A lovely Memorial Weekend is on tap for Southern Colorado! There is a weather disturbance that is sliding to the North of us on Saturday. That will generate showers and thunderstorms for the northern half of the state and maybe bring a stray show or thunderstorm to areas north of Highway 50. Once the energy moves out on Sunday, a large ridge of high pressure will develop and allow for nice conditions through next Wednesday when we see the return of afternoon shower and thunderstorm chances.

Have a safe and fun-filled holiday weekend!

