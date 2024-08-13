The monsoonal pattern is in place for the beginning of the week

Tonight's Forecast:

Rain will stick around for the majority of the evening, which will likely impact any outdoor plans. Flood watches will be in effect until midnight tonight. Heavy rain will be possible and lower lying areas will be prone to flooding. I-25 will also have areas with standing water, so make sure to drive slower. Rain will slowly move out of the Pikes Peak region after the dinnertime hours. The plains will still see rain until later on this evening.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 58; High: 86;

Rain will continue on into the dinnertime hours. Many outdoor plans will likely be impacted. Rain should start to clear after sunset, but a few spotty showers could still pop up. Afternoon showers will continue tomorrow, but we likely won't see as wide of a coverage as we saw today.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 61; High: 93;

Spotty showers will be possible around the dinnertime hours, and could last until later this evening. Another chance of rain is in the forecast for tomorrow afternoon. Standing water will likely be on the roads, so make sure to drive carefully the next few days.

Canon City forecast: Low: 63; High: 88;

Canon city will start to clear up for the evening, but rain chances will return tomorrow. Flash flooding could still be a concern, but today looked to be more widespread.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 47; High: 76;

Woodland park will see higher chances of rain throughout the week. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 70s, and we should hold onto those temperatures throughout the week. Rain chances will pick up again towards the weekend.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 56; High: 83;

Spotty showers tonight with the main risk being flooding. Showers should die down once the sun sets. Standing water could still be on the roads, so drive with caution.

Plains forecast: Low: Lower 60s; High: Mid 90s;

The plains will gradually warm up throughout the week, but rain chances will be mixed in with this. Drier conditions will arrive by Thursday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 58/59; High: 84/88;

Rain chances return tomorrow, and temperatures should warm each day. We will hit the 90s by the middle of the week.

Mountains forecast: Low: Lower 50s/Upper 40s; High: Mid-to-upper 70s;

The mountains have a chance for daily afternoon showers. Temperatures are expected to gradually rise each day, but we should stay in the mid to upper 70s.

Extended outlook forecast:

The monsoonal pattern will drive in moisture for tomorrow and Wednesday, but that same high-pressure system will pull in dry air by Thursday. This will give us a day or two of limited rain chances. Once we get to the weekend, moisture will be dragged back into the state which will increase our rain chances again.

