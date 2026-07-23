The monsoon moisture is finally here and it will continue to bring rain chances over the next few days

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight, temperatures will dip into the 60s. There will be some overnight thunderstorms, so don't be surprised to be woken up by thunder and lightning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 63; High: 87;

Colorado Springs will have morning lows in the lower 60s. Thunderstorms will move through the area overnight, but clear out by morning. Thunderstorm activity will pick up again Thursday afternoon. Rain will be heavy at times. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 66; High: 96;

Pueblo will have morning lows in the mid-60s. The chance for storms will pick up again on Thursday, and this looks to be the best chance for rain. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-90s. Flood watches are in effect on Thursday.

Canon City forecast: Low: 65; High: 93;

Canon City will have morning lows in the mid-60s. That monsoonal moisture will still be high, so storms will pick up again in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 55; High: 80;

Woodland Park will be rainy over the next 7 days. If you want to avoid the rain, it would be best to do any outdoor activities in the morning. Thunderstorms will pick up in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 57; High: 82;

The Monument area will have morning lows in the upper 50s. Storms will return in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s & 70s; High: 90s & 100s;

The eastern plains will have temperatures in the 60s and 70s overnight. The warm temperatures aren't stopping even with some rain. Highs will be in the 90s and 100s.Rain chances pick up in the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 66/67; High: 92/98;

The southern I-25 corridor will have overnight lows in the 60s and 70s. Flash flooding around the Aspen Acres Fire will need to be watched. Highs will be in the 90s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

The mountains will have lows in the 50s. Storms will continue overnight, but clear out by morning. Highs will reach the 80s tomorrow and storms return in the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking ahead, storms become more isolated on Friday. Saturday, conditions will stay mostly clear, but there is stil a small chance for some rain. A wet pattern returns on Sunday.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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