The Heat Will Continue but We Will Also See an Increase in Rain Chances Over the Next Few Days

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight, conditions will continue to clear out other than a few clouds across I-25. Overnight lows will be on the warmer side only getting into the 60s for the plains and I-25. There will be a few 50s near the mountains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 65; High: 98;

Colorado Springs will have overnight temperatures in the mid-60s. We will warm up quickly and by the afternoon, we will have highs in the upper 90s. Heat advisories will be in place from noon until 8PM. There is a chance for a couple of showers to move into the area around 1-2PM.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 66; High: 104;

Pueblo will have morning temperatures in the mid-60s. Heat advisories begin at noon and will last throughout the day. Afternoon highs will be in the triple digits. The evening will be slow to cool. Pueblo will likely be too dry to see any rain on Sunday.

Canon City forecast: Low: 67; High: 101;

Canon City will have overnight lows drop into the upper 60s. By the afternoon highs will reach the lower triple digits. There will be a chance for some afternoon showers and storms.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 57; High: 87;

Woodland Park will have lows in the upper 50s. Hot conditions will stick around but there will be an isolated chance for some rain. Highs will reach the upper 80s

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 61; High: 93;

Monument will have lows in the lower 60s. The chance for rain will pick up in the early afternoon. Highs will still be on the warmer side in the lower 90s.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 100s;

The eastern plains will have morning temperatures in the 60s. These temps warm quickly with highs eventually reaching the triple digits. Heat advisories will be in effect for another day. There will be an isolated chance for a shower or storm.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 64/63; High: 96/100;

The southern I-25 corridor will have temperatures in the lower 60s. Things heat up fast and highs will reach the 90s and 100s. We will see rain chances increase going into the work week.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 90s;

The mountains will have lows in the 50s. Highs will eventually reach the 90s.

Extended outlook forecast:

A wetter pattern will approach with a cold front moving in around Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances look to ramp up and will continue into the weekend.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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