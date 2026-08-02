The Heat Settles in Tomorrow With Afternoon Highs Reaching the Upper 90s and Triple Digits

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight, temperatures will dip into the 50s and 60s. Conditions will be nice and clear, so if you are headed out to celebrate Colorado's 150th birthday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 58; High: 96;

Colorado Springs will have morning temperatures in the 50s. Temperatures will warm quickly, and we will have heat advisories in place starting at noon. Afternoon highs will get into the mid-90s. There will be mostly clear conditions throughout the day.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 60; High: 101;

Pueblo will be quite toasty tomorrow with highs reaching the triple digits. Heat advisories will be in place, so take breaks in the shade throughout the day. Conditions will stay mostly clear and winds will be between 5-15mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 62; High: 98;

Canon City will have morning temperatures in the lower 60s. Conditions will heat up quickly. Canon City and eastern Fremont county will be placed in a heat advisory in the afternoon. Highs will get into the upper 90s. Conditions will stay mostly clear.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 52; High: 87;

Woodland Park will wake up to temperatures in the lower 50s. Conditions will still be hot in Woodland Park and Teller county. Highs will reach the upper 80s. Evening temperatures will be slow to cool.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 56; High: 93;

Monument will have overnight lows drop into the mid-50s. Conditions will stay mostly clear and this will help to heat things up in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 90s. Winds will be between 5-15mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s & 60s; High: 90s & 100s;

The eastern plains will have morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s. The afternoon will feel very different with highs reaching the upper 90s and triple digits along the Arkansas River. Conditions will be clear throughout the day.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 59/58; High: 96/98;

The southern I-25 corridor will dip into the upper 50s overnight. By the afternoon on Sunday, highs will reach the mid to upper 90s. Winds will be coming out of the northeast around 5-10 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s & 90s;

The mountains will also be quite warm with afternoon highs reaching the 80s and 90s. There will be mostly clear conditions during the day. Winds will be coming out of the west around 5-10mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

The heat continues to settle in with highs on Monday warming by a few degrees. Heat advisories have also been issued for Monday. A cold front drops in on Monday evening and there will be a couple of showers that pop up. Temperatures will take a tumble on Tuesday and there will be a chance for some showers and storms. Beyond that, conditions dry out and temperatures heat back up.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.