The heat returns tomorrow

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight, most of us will dip down into the mid to lower 60s. Clear and calm conditions are expected. Waking up tomorrow, we will have a more mild start, but temperatures will quickly rise again into the mid 90s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 60; High: 95;

Hot conditions will return for tomorrow. Highs will get back into the mid 90s, and showers will be possible in the late afternoon. Some areas could see gusty winds with these showers, but nothing too major.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 62; High: 100;

Pueblo won't escape the heat as temperatures rise into triple digits. The next two days look to be the warmest, so make sure to drink plenty of water. A cold front will arrive later in the week to bring some relief from this heat.

Canon City forecast: Low: 66; High: 97;

Canon City will see highs in the upper 90s tomorrow and the UV Index will be high. Wear plenty of sunscreen and drink water! Cooler temperatures will arrive Thursday with below average highs.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 50; High: 86;

Woodland Park has the best chances to see rain this week. The mountains will see showers each day this week, and heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible. Cooler temperatures will arrive by the end of the week.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 59; High: 93;

Tri-Lakes will dip into the upper 50s, so any early commutes will be on the cooler side. Once we get into the afternoon hours, the sun should heat us up into the low 90s.

Plains forecast: Low: Mid 60s; High: Upper 90s/100s;

Another hot day for the plains. Lows tonight will be in the upper 90s, and some places seeing triple digits. A cold front will arrive next Thursday giving us relief from this heat.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 59/59; High: 93/94;

Rain chances are in the forecast for this upcoming week. 90s are expected until Wednesday, when a cold front will move through dropping the highs.

Mountains forecast: Low: Mid 50s; High: Upper 80s;

Daily afternoon showers are expected for the mountains and higher terrain. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds are possible with some of these storms. Temperatures will get into the upper 80s for tomorrow.

Extended outlook forecast:

Most of us will be seeing above average temperatures for this time of year and this will last until Wednesday. Afterwards, a cold front will push through and drop our daily highs into the 70s and 80s. Rain is expected for the majority of the week. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds are possible with some of these storms.

