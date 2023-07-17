Watch Now
The Heat is On! Hot and Dry to Start the Work Week, Heat Advisory for I-25 on Monday

Swimming pool summer child floaties water wings 072709
Mark Keppler/ASSOCIATED PRESS
A boy wearing water wings jumps into the pool at the Rheinbad public bath in Duesseldorf, Germany, on Monday, July 27, 2009. (AP Photo/Mark Keppler)
Posted at 8:57 PM, Jul 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-16 22:57:59-04

Tonight's Forecast:
A few light clouds on the far eastern plains, otherwise clear and warm with overnight lows in the 60s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 60; High: 96;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 61; High: 103;

Canon City forecast: Low: 59; High: 99;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 53; High: 87;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s; High: 90s;

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 100s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

Extended outlook forecast:
** HEAT ADVISORY ** in effect for I-25 for Monday, from Colorado Springs south to the New Mexico border. The heat is on in Southern Colorado and it will be with us for Monday and Tuesday. Record and near record-breaking temperatures are likely both days. On Tuesday evening, a cold front will work its way into Colorado, increasing cloud cover and increasing the chance for an afternoon shower or t-storm. The cloud cover on Tuesday just might keep us from hitting new record highs, but we'll come close! Unsettled weather will remain with us for the rest of the week, with Wednesday night and Thursday bringing the best chances for scattered strong to severe storms.
____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

