The Heat is On! Hot and Dry to Start the Work Week, Heat Advisory for I-25 on Monday

Tonight's Forecast:

A few light clouds on the far eastern plains, otherwise clear and warm with overnight lows in the 60s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 60; High: 96;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 61; High: 103;

Canon City forecast: Low: 59; High: 99;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 53; High: 87;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s; High: 90s;

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 100s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

Extended outlook forecast:

** HEAT ADVISORY ** in effect for I-25 for Monday, from Colorado Springs south to the New Mexico border. The heat is on in Southern Colorado and it will be with us for Monday and Tuesday. Record and near record-breaking temperatures are likely both days. On Tuesday evening, a cold front will work its way into Colorado, increasing cloud cover and increasing the chance for an afternoon shower or t-storm. The cloud cover on Tuesday just might keep us from hitting new record highs, but we'll come close! Unsettled weather will remain with us for the rest of the week, with Wednesday night and Thursday bringing the best chances for scattered strong to severe storms.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.