The Heat Continues To Dominate Southern Colorado Prompting More Heat Advisories for Monday

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight, temperatures will get down into the 60s and 70s. This won't offer us much relief overnight. There is a small chances for a couple of showers to move off of the mountains and onto the I-25 corridor. These conditions will clear out by tomorrow morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 68; High: 95;

Colorado Springs will have morning temperatures in the upper 60s. There will be mostly sunny conditions in the morning, but with more moisture there will be some thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hopefully a few of these storms are able to cool us down a few degrees once they move through. Afternoon highs will get into the

Pueblo forecast: Low: 71; High: 103;

Pueblo has another day of heat advisories on Monday starting at 10AM. Temperatures will eventually get into the triple digits. Some isolated thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon as this moisture plume pushes into the area. Not everyone will see rain on Monday.

Canon City forecast: Low: 70; High: 100;

Canon City will have overnight lows in the lower 70s. By the time we get to 10AM, temperatures will be in the lower 90s. It will be a good pool day, but you will want plenty of sunscreen because of the extreme UV Index. Afternoon temperatures will get into the triple digits again. Heat advisories go until 9PM.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 59; High: 84;

Woodland Park will have lows in the upper 50s. Once the sun rises, these temperatures will warm up quickly. Afternoon temperatures will get into the mid-80s. There will be some thunderstorm activity in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 62; High: 89;

Monument will wake up to temperatures in the lower 60s. El Paso county will be places in another heat advisory from 10AM until 9PM. Highs don't look to be as warm towards the northern side of El Paso county with highs in the mid to upper 80s. There will be a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s & 70s; High: 100s;

The eastern plains will be cooking again in the heat with highs soaring back into the triple digits. Overnight conditions don't look to help cool anything off with lows in the 60s and 70s. Heat advisories will be in place along the Arkansas River from 10AM until 9PM.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 68; High: 96/102;

The southern portion of I-25 will dip into the uper 60s overnight. Temperatures will heat back up to the 90s and triple digits. Areas closer to Trinidad will get into the 100s. There will be an isolated chance for a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s & 60s; High: 80s;

The mountains will have morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Monsoonal moisture will increase rain chances into the afternoon. Gusty winds, lightning, and flash flooding will be a possibility. Highs will get into the 80s.

Extended outlook forecast:

The next 7 days look to hold onto this wetter pattern. Each afternoon will have a chance for some thunderstorms. Tuesday and Wednesday will have periods of heavy rainfall and will last a bit loner than our average storm. Storms get a little more isolated by the end of the week. Highs during this time will remain in the 80s and 90s.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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