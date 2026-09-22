The First Day of Fall Will Bring Seasonable Temperatures and an Isolated Chance of Rain

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight, more clouds will move in and will stick around throughout most of the night. Skies clear going into early Tuesday morning. Morning temperatures will get into the 40s and 50s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 52; High: 76;

Colorado Springs will dip into the lower 50s overnight. Conditions start off clear before more clouds push into the area. There will be a chance for a couple of isolated storms in the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 54; High: 80;

Pueblo will have temperatures in the mid-50s overnight. By the morning, clouds will clear and sunny skies take over. Around 2PM, there will be a couple of thunderstorms that pop up and rain chances continue into the evening. These storms will be isolated, so not everyone will see rain. Highs will get into the lower 80s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 56; High: 79;

Canon City will have overnight lows in the mid-50s. The morning will be calm with plenty of sunshine. More clouds move in during the afternoon. Rain chances will increase in the afternoon. Highs will get into the upper 70s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 43; High: 70;

Woodland Park will have morning temperatures in the lower 40s. There will be some sunshine to start the day, and then some clouds move in. Rain chances will increase in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50; High: 73;

Monument will dip into the 50s overnight. Clear conditions will start off the day and more clouds will build in the afternoon. A couple of showers will make their way into the area towards the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s & 80s;

The eastern plains will have a couple of leftover clouds from overnight thunderstorms. Morning temperatures will sneak down into the 50s. By the afternoon. more clouds move in and rain chances increase. A couple of showers and storms will move through. Highs will get into the 70s and 80s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 51/53; High: 77/78;

The southern I-25 corridor will have temperatures in the lower 50s. The chance for some isolated showers arrives in the afternoon. Highs will get into the upper 70s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s & 40s; High: 70s;

The mountains will be chilly tonight with lows getting into the 30s and 40s. Warm temperatures will be back by the afternoon getting into the 70s. Clouds will stick around along with a few showers in the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

This moisture will be in place through the work week. The best chances for rain arrive Wednesday and last into Thursday. Rain chances will become more isolated around Friday. Temperatures will warm going into the weekend.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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