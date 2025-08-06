The dog days of summer have arrived in Southern Colorado, with no rush to leave

Today’s Forecast:

Wednesday will be a busy day for the state of Colorado, with everything from near record heat to wildfire smoke and thunderstorms expected to impact our weather. In Southern Colorado, I think we'll be hotter than yesterday by as much 5-8 degrees in some areas due to a warming airmass and less cloud cover this morning. By the afternoon, isolated thunderstorms will be possible along and west of I-25. Most storms will produce gusty winds and lightning, with little rainfall.

High fire danger will remain a concern in the mountains today, tomorrow and Friday. On top of gusty winds and low relative humidity, the threat of dry lightning today could lead to additional fire starts.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 93; Low: 62. Highs across the Pikes Peak Region Region will continue to climb on Wednesday, topping out in the lower 90s this afternoon. On top of areas of smoke and haze, a few isolated showers could briefly impact some of our plans this afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 101; Low: 63. Due to thicker clouds than anticipated on Tuesday, we came up short of the triple digits. Today will be hotter, with our high expected to soar above 100 degrees.

Canon City forecast: High: 98; Low: 65. Sizzling hot and hazy on Wednesday, with temperatures this afternoon expected to peak in the upper 90s. Mid level moisture will bring the chance of an isolated thunderstorm or two to our forecast today as well.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 84; Low: 55. Wednesday will be another warm one for Teller County, and we're not done with the heat this week. We'll also continue to see hazy skies as a small chance of afternoon thunderstorms returns to the forecast today.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. A hot and hazy Wednesday will give way to an even hotter stretch of days late this week. While Thursday and Friday will both be dry, today we will see a small chance for thunderstorms around the Palmer Divide.

Plains forecast: High: 90s/100s; Low: 60s. Sizzling summer heat will be the big weather story on the eastern Plains through the end of the week, with daily highs ranging from 98-106 degrees. On top of the heat, skies will remain hazy and smoky at times late this week.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Hot, hazy and smoky, with a small'ish chance of a quick passing shower or thunderstorm this afternoon in parts of Huerfano and Las Animas counties.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Warm and hazy again on Wednesday, with areas of smoke across the mountains. A slight increase in moisture will bring the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms to the mountains today. Most storms will produce gusty winds and lightning, but little rainfall.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday's forecast looks even hotter than today, with highs in the middle 90s in Colorado Springs and lower 100s in Pueblo. This has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Heat Advisory for El Paso County and several other parts of Southern Colorado on Thursday, in effect from 11 am until 8 pm. Some spots on the eastern Plains and lower Arkansas River Valley could top out above 105 degrees on Thursday.

KOAA weather A Heat Advisory will remain in effect from 11 am until 8 pm Thursday for parts of Southern Colorado

Friday's highs will remain in the 90s and 100s ahead of some cooler changes this weekend. Our next cold front on Saturday will drop highs back down to the upper 80s in Colorado Springs, which is still above our average high of 85 degrees. Lower 80s will follow Sunday into Monday, with increasing chances during this time for afternoon showers and thunderstorms across the Pikes Peak Region. Across Southern Colorado, highs should be below average Sunday and Monday.

