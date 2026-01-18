Temperatures will warm up following windy and cold conditions

Tonight's Forecast:

Go Broncos! Temperatures will be cold yet again for southern Colorado, so if you plan on celebrating the win, layer up! Overnight temperatures will dip into teens, and some areas with a higher elevation will get into the single digits. Alamosa will have temperatures a few degrees below zero.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 18; High: 52;

Colorado Springs will have temperatures in the teens tomorrow morning. Luckily, with some more sunshine temperatures will get into the 50s by the afternoon. There will be minimal cloud cover throughout the day. Temperatures tomorrow evening will be in the 40s by 4pm.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 16; High: 53;

Pueblo will have another chilly morning with lows in the teens. There will be another day of sunshine, and for anyone looking to get outside, temperatures will be in the lower 50s. Temperatures however will cool off quite quickly once the sun sets.

Canon City forecast: Low: 23; High: 57;

Lows tomorrow morning will be in the lower 20s. By the afternoon, highs will be in the upper 50s. Winds will be calmer, so the wind chill won't be as bad. It will be a nice day to get outside.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 18; High: 47;

Woodland Park will get down into the teens overnight. Teller county will have very similar temperatures. Temperatures will eventually rise into the upper 40s, so a jacket will still be needed. Temperatures will cool off quickly in the evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 18; High: 51;

The Monument area will have similar temperatures and lows will dip into the teens. We will still have plenty of sunshine across the area on Sunday, and the afternoon highs will get into the lower 50s.

Plains forecast: Low: Teens; High: 50s;

The plains will have much calmer conditions, but temperatures will still be chilly in the morning. Afternoon highs will be in the 50s for the eastern counties. There will be plenty of sunshine tomorrow too.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20/17; High: 54/59;

The southern I-25 corridor will have overnight temperatures in the 20s and teens. Highs tomorrow afternoon will be in the mid to upper 50s. Take advantage of the warmer weather because highs drop on Monday.

Mountains forecast: Low: Single Digits; High: 40s & 50s;

The mountains will have single digits for the morning lows. No clouds and plenty of sunshine will allow for temperatures to get into the 40s and 50s. You will still need a jacket throughout the day if you plan on heading to the mountains.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will take another dip from another cold front that will move through. Monday's highs will return into the 30s and 40s. By the middle of the week, temperatures will steady out and 50s will return.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

