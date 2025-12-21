Temperatures will cool tomorrow, but warm temperatures return right before Christmas Day

Tonight's Forecast:

Temperatures will cool into the 20s overnight. With winds not coming out of the west and downsloping off of the mountains it will allow for temperatures to be much cooler. Winds will be light and conditions will stay clear overnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 28; High: 54;

Colorado Springs will have overnight lows in the 20s. Conditions will stay clear. By the afternoon, temperatures will have risen into the 50s. There will be a few upper-level clouds that move into the area throughout the day.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 26; High: 55;

With clear conditions overnight, this will help temperatures to get down into the 20s overnight. Winds will remain light. By the afternoon, highs will be in the mid-50s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 27; High: 55;

Canon City will have overnight lows in the upper 20s across the area. There will be some upper-level cloud cover, but sunshine will still peak through. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-50s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 30; High: 53;

Woodland Park will start Sunday off with chilly temperatures. Morning lows will be in the lower 30s. Highs later on, will reach the lower 50s. There will be plenty of sunshine, especially during the morning hours. A few upper-level clouds will move in throughout the day. Winds will be much calmer.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 29; High: 56;

The Monument area will have morning lows in the upper 20s. Clear conditions will start off the day, and pick up more clouds by the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-50s and winds will be calmer.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

The plains will be chilly Sunday morning with lows in the 20s. Conditions will stay mostly clear throughout the day. Highs will be in the 50s later on in the day. Expect winds to be much calmer on Sunday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 31/32; High: 62/64;

The southern I-25 corridor will have morning lows in the lower 30s. Temperatures will heat up quickly and be much warmer than surrounding areas.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s;

The mountains will have winter weather advisories in place through Sunday morning. If you are traveling out that way, be mindful of blowing snow. Highs will return into the 50s.

Extended outlook forecast:

The temperatures will continue to stay in the 60s throughout the week. There is still a possibility of some moisture moving in towards the end of the week, but the chances are still very low.

