Temperatures will continue to warm on Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

Temperatures tonight will continue to drop into the 40s for most of us across southern Colorado. We will be above average for Sunday with temperatures getting into the lower 70s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 42; High: 73;

Lows tonight will get down into the lower 40s. We will have a few passing clouds, but once we get to tomorrow night we will see more clouds enter the area. Temperatures for Sunday will be in the lower 70s which is above average for this time of year.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 37; High: 77;

Tonight's lows will be in the upper 30s and by tomorrow we will be warming up into the upper 70s. We will pick of some clouds later on during the day along with some breezy conditions.

Canon City forecast: Low: 40; High: 78;

Tonight, Canon City will get into the lower 40s, but tomorrow's temperatures will warm up into the 70s. Morning temperatures will start off colder, so a jacket may be needed if you are headed out early.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 37; High: 68;

Cooler temperatures tonight with lows in the upper 30s. We will be getting back into the upper 60s for tomorrow's highs. We will continue this trend going into Monday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 43; High: 72;

Low's tonight will be in the lower 40s with a few passing clouds. We will warm up into the lower 70s, and continue this trend for the beginning of the work week.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 70s;

We will get down into the 30s tonight with a few passing clouds. We will start to pick up some breezy conditions tomorrow, and this could increase the fire risk on Monday. We aren't expecting any rain for the first part of the week.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 42; High: 76/78;

Tonight's lows will be in the lower 40s. Once we get into tomorrow we will be warming up into the upper 70s. We will pick up a few clouds throughout the day, and potentially some breezy conditions in the evening.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: Upper 60s/Lower 70s;

The mountains will get down into the 30s for tonight and tomorrow's highs will get into the upper 60s/lower 70s. This low pressure system moving in will bring some more snow to the mountains throughout the week.

Extended outlook forecast:

Colder temperatures will arrive just in time for Halloween thanks to a couple of cold fronts moving through. A jacket will be needed for the little ones if they plan on going trick-or-treating. We will start to warm back up once we get into the following weekend.

____

