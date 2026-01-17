Temperatures will continue to decrease ahead of the Broncos game on Saturday

Tonight's Forecast:

Winds will still be strong for some going into this evening. They will start to calm by the time we reach the overnight hours. Lows will dip into the teens, so any early birds will want to layer up.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 14; High: 35;

Colorado Springs will have morning temperatures in the teens. With the winds, the feels like temperature will feel even colder. Highs will also be on the colder side in the mid-30s. Winds will calm closer to the late afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 15; High: 38;

Pueblo will have morning lows close to 15 degrees. Areas further east will be a few degrees cooler. Wind gusts will get up to 20mph. Highs will be on the colder side around 38 degrees. With the winds, Pueblo will feel a few degrees cooler than the actual air temperature.

Canon City forecast: Low: 20; High: 40;

Canon City will have a chilly start, but not quite as cold as the surrounding areas. Morning lows will be in the 20s. There will still be some sunshine, but this won't help temperatures warm too much. Highs will be in the lower 40s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 13; High: 31;

Woodland Park will wake up to temperatures around 13 degrees. Winds will be strong at times which will make the feels like temperature in the teens throughout the day. Air temperatures will get into the 30s, but remain below freezing.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 15; High: 32;

Monument will have colder air move in overnight and morning temperatures will be in the teens. Along the Palmer Divide, winds have the possibility of reaching 30mph. Winds will calm down twoards the back half of the day. Highs will be in the lower 30s.

Plains forecast: Low: Teens; High: 30s;

The plains have another windy day ahead, though no high wind warnings have been issued. Morning temperatures will be in the teens. With strong winds returning, wind chill values will be in the teens and 20s during the day. Highs will be in the 30s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 16/12; High: 36;

The southern I-25 corridor will have a chilly night and morning ahead with temperatures dipping close to 12 degrees. With the sun peaking out throughout the day, highs will be in the mid-30s. This cold air will eventually leave by Sunday.

Mountains forecast: Low: Teens & Single Digits; High: 20s & 30s;

The mountains overnight will dip into the teens and the higher elevations will have single digits. There will be some sunshine and a few clouds. Highs will only make it into the 20s and 30s.

Extended outlook forecast:

The extended forecast looks a little boring other than fluctuations with our temperatures. The sun will make an appearance each day. MLK Day will be slightly cooler with highs in the 40s. These temperaures will warm back up by Tuesday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.