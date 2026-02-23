Temperatures start to climb tomorrow ahead of windy conditions later this week

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight, the cold air will really take hold and temperatures will slip into the teens and 20s. The coldest temperatures will be located towards the lower elevated areas like the Arkansas River area. There will be a few higher level clouds in the area, but won't be affecting temperatures too much. Skies will clear by the morning, and we will enter the week with plenty of sunshine.

Tomorrow's Forecast:

Across southern Colorado temperatures will be heating up. It will feel more like a nice spring day rather than the middle of winter. Winds will be light throughout the day and it's likely going to be one of the few days this week with calmer winds. It would be best to secure anything outside before these winds arrive on Tuesday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 23; High: 61;

The Springs will wake up to temperatures in the lower 20s. Jackets and layers will be needed during the morning hours. By the afternoon, though, things will change. Highs will rise into the lower 60s and give us very different temperatures from the weekend. Winds will be relatively light between 10-15mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 18; High: 64;

Pueblo will have overnight lows reach the teens, so it will be a cold morning indeed. We will make a complete 180 by the time we make it into the afternoon with temperatures getting into the mid-60s. Skies will be mostly clear and winds will be on the lighter side. These winds will pick up as we go into Tuesday.

Canon City forecast: Low: 26; High: 66;

Canon City and most of Fremont county will be in the mid-20s during the very early morning hours of Monday. Skies will be mostly clear and winds will remain light. Highs by the afternoon will get into the mid-60s. It will be feeling more like a spring day rather than winter.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 23; High: 54;

Woodland Park will have overnight lows dip into the lower 20s. Skies will be mostly clear to start off the work week. By the afternoon tomorrow highs will get into the mid-50s. This is likley one of the few days this week with winds on the calmer side.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 23; High: 59;

The Monument area will have overnight lows in the lower 20s, and very similar conditions to the surrounding areas. There won't be any shortage of sunshine and this will help afternoon temperatures to get into the upper 50s. Winds will be light coming out of the west at 5-10mph.

Plains forecast: Low: Teens; High: 50s & 60s;

The eastern plains will get into the teens overnight. Sunny conditions will greet the area during the day and into the evening. Highs in the afternoon will be warm for this time of year in the 50s and 60s. The warmest temperatures will be located along highway 50.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 24/23; High: 64/66;

The southern I-25 corridor will have morning temperatures in the lower to mid 20s. By the afternoon highs will make it into the mid to upper 60s. Winds will remain light throughout the day. This is going to be the day where winds are the lightest.

Mountains forecast: Low: Teens & 20s; High: 50s;

The mountains and higher terrain will have cold temperatures overnight and reach the teens and 20s. Once we enter the afternoon and evening these temperatures will be in the 50s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Mother Nature is only giving us one nice day before a strong jet stream sits over Colorado again. This means strong winds are set to return along with a heightened risk for fire danger. Winds will strat to increase on Tuesday and because of the dry conditions the National Weather Service has already issued fire weather watches for Pueblo county down towards the southern portion of I-25.

Luckily, a small disturbance moves through on Wednesday and moisture levels will increase which will help mitigate that fire risk on Wednesday. However, this also increases winds and Wednesday through Thursday will have the windiest conditions. Be sure to secure any outdoor equipment or plants.

____

